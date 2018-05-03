Superbooth 2018: Audio Damage’s Quanta might be the granular plugin synth that you can actually understand

Superbooth 2018: If the words ‘granular synthesizer’ strike fear into you then we have good news: Audio Damage’s Quanta has a granular engine that, as well as being powerful, is also easy to use.

This 10-voice instrument also has a ‘sidecar’ oscillator that can be used in addition to the granular source, mixed in with it or instead of it. There are two multimode filters, and Quanta can load AIFF, WAV, Ogg, FLAC and MP3 format samples.

On the modulation side you’ll find four Flexible Envelope Generators – arbitrary-length breakpoint generators that optional host tempo sync. Audio Damage says that these are essentially sequencers. There are also two Flexible LFOs, which let you access what amounts to an unlimited series of waveforms that can be adjusted using Shape, Skew and Warp knobs, and a full modulation matrix.

Quanta is compliant with MIDI Polyphonic Expression, so owners of compatible controllers such as the LinnStrument, ROLI Seaboard and Madrona Labs Soundplane will be able to use their devices to their full potential. It’ll be available for PC and Mac and as an iOS plugin, with two-way preset compatibility.

Quanta should be available in a matter of weeks, though we don’t yet have a confirmed date or a price. Find out more on the Audio Damage website.