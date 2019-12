Superbooth 2018 : Real hands-on control for the Yamaha Reface DX is here from the good folk at Dtronics. A scaled-down version of the rarer, larger edition for the DX7 II, the DT-RDX programmer opens up the Reface DX with intuitive control per voice and common functions.

Check out the Dtronics website for more information on the DT-RDX and other programming controllers on offer.