Superbooth 2018 video: Dada Machines Automat toolkit is taking techno out of the box

Superbooth 2018: The only limitation with the Autotmat toolkit from Dada Machines seems to be your your imagination. The toolkit features a wide variety of tools and connectivity to inject a little bit of techno into many a household object.
The toolkit is designed to work with a whole host of household items, from bottles to various sonorous cooking receptacles and there are also Lego attachments thrown in too.
The toolkits come in various shapes and sizes, so check out the Dada Machines website for a set up that works for you.