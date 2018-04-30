Superbooth 2018: Dreadbox teases video of a new semi modular synth

Superbooth 2018 : Not content with releasing just the Lil’ Erebus DIY synth and Medusa collaboration with Polyend, one half of Dreadbox has dropped this video on Facebook.

What most certainly looks to be a semi-modular synth, sporting a bountiful patchbay, the new instrument is seen dishing out some fine drones at the hands of Stratos Bichakis.

We don’t have more information at the moment, but with Superbooth drawing ever closer, it won’t be long before we hope to meet this new synth in the flesh, but with some clothes on.

