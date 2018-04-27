Superbooth 2018: Dreadbox dips another toe into DIY heaven with the Lil’ Erebus paraphonic synth

Superbooth 2018: Dreadbox has announced another DIY synth build in the form the Lil’ Erebus, based on the Erebus analogue paraphonic synth.

Similar to the Hades DIY synth , the Lil’ Erebus isn’t just an exact replica of the desktop version with a few differences including; fixed wave per oscillator and a three segment envelope.

Unlike the Hades DIY, which replaced the now discontinued Hades desktop version , the original Erebus is still available.

Two versions are available; Eurorack €158 and Desktop €200. Both feature 42HP cardboard case and cardboard cover, while the Desktop version comes with an assembled powered bus board and power adapter.

Go grab one from the Dreadbox website now.

Lil’ Erebus features

2 Oscillators (Osc1 Saw wave, Osc2 Pulse wave)

2-Pole Low Pass Filter

3 Segment Envelope Generator (ADS)

Voltage Controlled Echo

Voltage Controlled LFO

Built-in Midi to CV

16 Patch Points

42HP Eurorack Format

