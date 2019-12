Superbooth 2018 : Principal inventor of all things TINRS, Stijn Haring-Kuipers, takes us on a little tour of both the Edgecutter visual envelope and Wobbler advanced LFO modules and DIY keyboards. Plus, we talk about an exciting new project featuring the Synton Fenix II.

While we look forward to seeing what a 2018 version of the Fenix II will look like, we hope to be taking a closer look at the Edgecutter and Wobbler modules very soon.