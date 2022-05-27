NAMM 2022: Here's what we're looking forward to - all the guitar, tech, recording and software news and rumours

The NAMM show – THE biggest music gear show in the world – is back for Summer 2022. At last. With the past two giant shows being a no-show, it’s making a welcome return.

Summer NAMM 2022 will finally reveal to artists, bands, engineers and producers exactly what new gear they’ll be lusting over for the year to come.

Traditionally the NAMM show comes in two distinct shapes and sizes. Winter NAMM (usually taking place in late January) is the big one, taking place in Anaheim, California (just along the way from Disneyland) it’s the place for the big reveal as all the major gear companies have all their engineers and inventors locked into an annual cycle of new developments and updates, just for January and NAMM.

Summer NAMM in Nashville has been a bit more come and go over the years. If the trade demands it the show flexes and bulges to accommodate. And, hey, who doesn’t love a trip to Nashville?

Unfortunately the past two Winter NAMMs (2021 and 2022) had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. But the scene is now set for NAMM: The Comeback Special as we’re about to be treated to an all new NAMM 2022 proper, where the music trade comes roaring back.

Taking place in its usual (much larger) winter venue – The Anaheim Convention Centre – the all-new Summer 2022 show promises to be bigger than ever, as instrument and gear makers get to finally flex their creative muscle in public and show us what they’ve been up to during lockdown.

Show starts June 3rd, running until June 5th 2022.

Hopes are therefore sky high for new innovation and surprises by the touring truckload and – of course – we’ll be there to reveal everything new and improved, live from the show, right here on MusicRadar.com

And NAMM gossip and excitement always starts early so already there’s talk of just what we’re going to be seeing when the show opens, 10am on the 3rd.

Here's what we know so far.

Electric Guitars

(Image credit: ESP )

We’ve already seen a massive blowout from ESP when they announced 43 new LTD and LTD Deluxe models but the show will be our opportunity to get up close and report back.

Likewise for Yamaha's revamped Revstar range . Here’s hoping they’ve got something else extra special up their sleeves too.

Ernie Ball always have a large presence at NAMM and as well as two new finishes for Jason Richardson's signature model we’re looking forward to finding out what else is new.

This NAMM will be the first public airing of Billy Corgan’s new Z-One signature model from Reverend. Maybe they’ve another famous name under wraps too?

Ibanez have kept quiet thus far but we couldn’t help noticing a nylon-stringed Talman in Polyphia's latest video . Doubtless all will be revealed.

Acoustic and Bass

(Image credit: Cort)

Cort will be showing off three new acoustic electric guitars as part of its Core series, all with built in Fishman gear. Doubtless there’ll be more from them too.

Taylor’s 700 Series gets a major boost with new Grand Concert and Grand Auditorium models to replace its spruce/rosewood combos.

On the bass front the Badwater bass preamp and DI from Walrus Audio marks their first journey into the deep end.

And Ernie Ball has already revealed its DarkRay collab with Darkglass Electronics in five-string form. Wonder what else they’ve got new?

As to what Martin will be delivering…? It’s all top secret for now, but we can’t wait to try them.

Amps, Pedals and More

(Image credit: Vox)

Vox unveils Custom Series AC10 and AC15 tube combos in a very smart Rich Blue Vinyl finish

TC Electronic's Plethora X3 is a smaller multi-fx pedal… but it's still packing a lot of tones

Hopes are high for a new range from Positive Grid after they impressed us royally with their Spark Mini .

We’ve already heard all about “the lightest 50-watt valve guitar amps on Earth” from Blackstar but we’re looking forward to finally hearing the St. James amp series for ourselves.

Can’t wait to try out Two Notes’ ReVolt Guitar and Bass amp simulator pedals , complete with amps based on Fenders, Ampegs, Marshalls and more.

High on the list of ‘must play’s are Seymour Duncan’s ’78, Green Magic and High Voltage humbuckers inspired by Eddie Van Halen, Peter Green and Angus Young.

And Universal Audio claim to have upped their emulation game for their new UAFX Guitar Amp Emulator pedals , promising “the best vintage guitar amps of all time”.

Revv’s new Shawn Tubbs signature overdrive pedal, the Tilt will be sure to impress in person.

And getting up close with Crazy Tube Circuits amazing Super Conductor four-in-one analog boost pedal is high on our list of ‘to do’s.

And will the ‘almost too good to be true’ Bigsby Pedal from Gamechanger Audio impress once get ‘feet on’ with it? We’ll find out soon.

Reliable as ever, big guns Line 6 will be packing in the innovation, with their show highlight being the new DL4 MkII .

And Tech 21’s four new SansAmp Character Plus pedals look like the perfect pairings of amps and effects in one.

Tech

(Image credit: tonelab.tv)

Ever wanted an all-analogue synth with motorised knobs? Looks like the wait will soon be over. It’s surely no mystery as to why the Nina – an as yet unannounced synth from an unknown manufacturer – chose to surface around now.

Polyend’s Play was a big hit at Superbooth and we can’t wait to have another play.

Shame that Roland won’t be at the show (when their vast stands have proved a popular ‘go to’ in previous years) but having already played their hand with their Aira Compact synth, Fantom 0 series and Juno-X , we wonder if there’s any more NAMM-timed releases on the way?

Definitely putting in an appearance however, will the Oberheim OB-X8 . We’ve already checked it out in the flesh at Superbooth but fingers crossed we can get even closer to its greatness at NAMM.

Can’t wait to try out Korg’s new Volca FM 2 and the software versions of their popular Wavestate and Opsix synths. Wonder if there’s more hardware on the way?

Looking forward to getting hands-on with Eventide’s innovative interval-based sequencer module, the Misha .

Audient are debuting their most powerful interface yet, the EVO 16