Reverend Guitars and Billy Corgan team up for the Z-One, a signature electric inspired by The Smashing Pumpkins’ heaviest songs

Reverend has unveiled a new signature guitar for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

The Signature Z-One is inspired by the heavier tracks in the grunge pioneers’ canon, and might just be the kind of electric guitar that drives a spike in demand for the Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff fuzz pedal.

The Z-One is one of three collaborations between Reverend Guitars founder Joe Naylor and Corgan, and it joins the korina-bodied BC-1 and its single-pickup sibling, the Terz, in the Reverend lineup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars )

The Z-One shares the similarly distinctive offset double-cutaway silhouette, and is available in Metallic Silver Freeze and Midnight Black finishes, both complemented nicely by an aluminium pickguard.

But the Z-One switches things up; it has a body of solid alder, a bolt-on roasted maple neck and matching fingerboard.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars ) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars ) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars ) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars ) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Reverend Guitars )

The neck is carved into a medium oval profile. There’s a 41mm Boneite nut. Reverend has kitted the Z-One out with pin-lock tuners and a no-fuss six-saddle hardtail bridge.

And the Railhammer Z-One pickups offer something different, with Reverend promising “fat midrange and a smooth top end”, and a guitar equipped for ripping solos and fuzzed-out riffs alike.

The Billy Corgan Signature Z-One is priced $1,799. See Reverend Guitars for more details.