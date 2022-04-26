Reverend Guitars and Billy Corgan team up for the Z-One, a signature electric inspired by The Smashing Pumpkins’ heaviest songs

Corgan’s new Signature Z-One is alder-bodied and equipped with a pair of custom-etched Railhammer Z-One pickups

Reverend has unveiled a new signature guitar for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. 

The Signature Z-One is inspired by the heavier tracks in the grunge pioneers’ canon, and might just be the kind of electric guitar that drives a spike in demand for the Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff fuzz pedal

The Z-One is one of three collaborations between Reverend Guitars founder Joe Naylor and Corgan, and it joins the korina-bodied BC-1 and its single-pickup sibling, the Terz, in the Reverend lineup. 

The Z-One shares the similarly distinctive offset double-cutaway silhouette, and is available in Metallic Silver Freeze and Midnight Black finishes, both complemented nicely by an aluminium pickguard. 

But the Z-One switches things up; it has a body of solid alder, a bolt-on roasted maple neck and matching fingerboard.

The neck is carved into a medium oval profile. There’s a 41mm Boneite nut. Reverend has kitted the Z-One out with pin-lock tuners and a no-fuss six-saddle hardtail bridge.

And the Railhammer Z-One pickups offer something different, with Reverend promising “fat midrange and a smooth top end”, and a guitar equipped for ripping solos and fuzzed-out riffs alike.

The Billy Corgan Signature Z-One is priced $1,799. See Reverend Guitars for more details.

Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.