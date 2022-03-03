Yamaha whole unveils new wave of enhanced, lighter Revstar guitars

Seven years on from its launch, Yamaha's Revstar café racer motorcyle-inspired electric guitar is being upgraded and offered in three distinct series and budgets.

“The new Revstar series fine-tunes that concept with enhanced playability, versatility, and tone, for players interested in classic style with modern upgrades,” says Dave Miner, Product Marketing Manager for Electric Guitars, Yamaha Guitar Group.

The new Yamaha Revstar series consists of three tiers: Element, Standard, and the made-in-Japan Professional. And we can expect lighter Revstars across the board with a new chambering pattern to 'specifically shape tone and increase resonance' too.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Revstar Element models feature the Dry Switch high-pass filter that was introduced in the original series. Revstar Standard and Professional models, available with either humbuckers or P90-style single-coil pickups, now feature the Focus Switch; 'a passive boost function that evokes the sound of overwound pickups'. This is in addition to a 5-way switching circuit.

In addition, all models feature a new neck slimmer profile, a new range of racing-inspired finishes, and the first left-handed models in the series’ history.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Revstar Professional: $1,999/£2126

RSP20 Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Moonlight Blue

RSP20X Rusty Brass Charcoal

RSP02T Swift Blue / Sunset Burst / Crisp Gold

(Image credit: Yamaha )





Revstar Standard: $799/£873

RSS20 Swift Blue/Sunset Burst/Black/Vintage White/Hot Merlot/Flash Green

RSS20L Swift Blue / Black

RSS02T Swift Blue/Sunset Burst/Black/Hot Merlot



Revstar Element: $499/£543

RSE20 Swift Blue / Black / Vintage White / Red Copper / Neon Yellow

RSE20L Swift Blue / Black