Chris Buck makes a very good case for buying a new Yamaha Revstar with these demos

We'd wager that Chris Buck can make most electric guitars sound special, but he really seems to shine with a Yamaha Revstar. He's been using a custom model for a while now but here he's trying one of the P-90 Revstar Professional RSP02T guitars in Crisp Gold from the newly announced 2022 line.

These models feature enhancements across the board; including chambered bodies, and we think they could hit the sweet spot for a lot of players.

And yep, he's making us want one; showing the kind of versatility the P-90 variant can offer. It's also good to hear Chris playing it in a live context too with his band Cardinal Black above in a session recorded at the renowned Rockfield Studios.

Find out more about the new Yamaha Revstar models.