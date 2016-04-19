The evolution of Yamaha's Revstar guitar range

Our early experiences of what were to become the Revstar guitars were walls of design ideas, like these

As fly-on-the-wall observers, we have had exclusive access to the evolution of Yamaha’s new Revstar guitars. It’s been quite a ride…

It’s 50 years this year since Yamaha entered the electric-guitar market and, although it wasn’t a pre-planned celebration, the new 2016 Revstar guitars are the result of the longest and most expensive development of any Yamaha electric throughout that half-century history.

Guitars don’t just make themselves and to find out how the project had moved forward, we went to Yamaha HQ in Hamamatsu, Japan

Our story starts some three years ago, when we were summoned to the offices of south London-based design company, forpeople, to observe some new guitar designs.

Expecting to see prototype instruments, we were surprised to see, instead, design concepts reflecting both Yamaha’s long history of guitar design married with broader concepts of contemporary Japanese youth culture alongside a motorcycle inspiration - Yamaha started making motorbikes back in 1955 and is now one of the world’s leading manufacturers. Invited experts, including dealers and players, were simply asked their opinion on the concepts and the 2D instrument renderings.

Some months later, we were invited to a second evaluation session. This time, the concepts had been honed and, again, the invited VIPs gave their thoughts. Of course, these evaluation sessions weren’t just limited to the UK, but it was becoming more than obvious that whatever it was that Yamaha planned to come up with, it was in it for the long haul.

Yamaha’s guitar product planning manager, Julian Ward (essentially the director of the project), confirmed this saying, Yamaha’s “long-term strategy is to genuinely get back into electric guitars. Maybe our next step will be different, but this is the first new design since the AES620, and that was some 10 years ago.”

Fast-forward to the NAMM show 2015 and, some two years into the project, we actually get to see some actual guitars, albeit in a hotel room. It’ll still be a year away until they’re launched to us guitar players, but this slow filtering of hugely diverse design inspiration and opinion was clearly working.

Behind the scenes, of course, Yamaha’s design and engineering teams had been burning the midnight oil. Guitars don’t just make themselves and to find out how the project had moved forward, we went to Yamaha HQ in Hamamatsu, Japan.