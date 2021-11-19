Save up to 44% on Baby Audio's plugin suite in their Black Friday sale: TAIP, Super VHS, Spaced Out and more

Baby Audio are known for producing award-winning plugins that offer phenomenal sound, from the analogue warmth of their recently released tape saturation tool TAIP, through to the punch and clarity of their flagship compressor, the Parallel Aggressor. If you’ve ever considered purchasing any of the seven plug-ins in their line-up, now’s your chance to snag one (or all seven) for an unmissable price as part of their Black Friday plugin deals bonanza.

Over at Plugin Boutique, Baby Audio have heavily discounted every one of their seven creative tools, with over a third off every single one, and 43% off TAIP, Smooth Operator and Spaced Out. Also on offer is a kickass delay (Comeback Kid) two powerful compressors (I Heart NY and Parallel Aggressor) and our personal favourite, the Super VHS, a multi-effects wonder that’s capable of sprinkling some magic lo-fi dust over just about anything.

TAIP: was $69, now $39 TAIP: was $69, now $39

In a world saturated by tape saturation plugins, TAIP is the ‘reel’ deal. Delivering that authentic analogue character that so many producers are after, it brings the out-of-the-box sound into your DAW. In place of the DSP conventionally used in similar plugins, Baby Audio have developed an AI algorithm that faithfully recreates the sound of analogue circuits and magnetic tape, bringing warmth, vibe and saturation to your mix.

Super VHS: was $49, now $29 Super VHS: was $49, now $29

Super VHS is as close as you’ll come to installing a time machine in your DAW. Taking inspiration from the detuned synths, grainy reverbs and toasty saturation of ‘80s music, this plugin captures the spirit of one of the greatest decades in music. Super VHS sends your sounds through a chain of six powerful one-knob effects, including a static noise synthesizer, analogue tape saturator, pitch fluctuation LFO and more.

Spaced Out: was $69, now $39 Spaced Out: was $69, now $39

Way more than just a reverb, Spaced Out sends your sounds into the multiverse. This wet-FX generator combines a transcendental reverb engine with a 16-step delay sequencer and a host of modulation options to create one of Baby Audio’s most unique plugins. Capable of bringing movement and depth to any sound, Space Out brings together more than 50 individual effects in an easy-to-use interface.