Load up on must-have studio tools with all Waves plugins slashed to just $29.99 - plus buy two, get two free

It's that most wonderful time of the year when plugin prices come tumbling down, making it easy for musicians to stock up on essential home studio tools. With all Waves plugins currently available for just $29.99 in one of their final sales of 2023, even if you already have a bulging plugin folder there's little excuse not to grab some extra tools for your trade. If you like your deals a little sweeter, Waves will give you two plugins totally free of charge when you buy two or more plugins, making this sale phenomenal value for your money.

Whether you need a utility tool like a compressor or a limiter, or just fancy adding some depth and dimension with something more creative like a reverb or delay plugin , there are a whopping 236 sound sculptors to choose from, so you're bound to find something you need. With such a huge choice we figured we'd pick out some of our favorites for you, to make things a little bit easier when making your decision.

Waves Scheps 73: Was $199 , now $29.99

This is an emulation of the preamp and EQ from the iconic Neve 1073, a processor that has been featured on top recordings since the 1970s. You can use this plugin to add a rich analogue warmth to any recording, and it also features settings used by the Grammy-winning mixing engineer Andrew Scheps, who has worked with Adele, Metallica, and Jay Z among others. With 86% off the original price, it's a fantastic chance to get a quality channel EQ plugin for less.

Scheps Omni Channel: Was $149 , now $29.99

We've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.

Renaissance Bass: Was $79.99 , now $29.99

With many musicians opting to go the home recording route nowadays, gathering together an arsenal of useful plugins is essential to getting the best possible sound. Waves Renaissance Bass, or R-Bass as it's more commonly known, has been many producers' go-to for a long time now. Designed to enhance low-end instruments like bass guitars , kick drums, and synths, it's an easy-to-use yet powerful plugin that will make your music sound better. It's got an excellent $50 discount over at Waves at the moment, alongside loads of other great plugins.

Waves Smack Attack: Was $79 , now $29.99

Waves Smack Attack enables boosting or cutting of the attack and release parts of the transients in audio - a drum hit or string pluck, for example - to give them much more impact. Smack Attack is a fantastically useful plugin and does a great job on all sounds with transient components, particularly on basses, pianos , guitars, and synth plucks. Read our Smack Attack review here.

Waves Kramer Master Tape: Was $249 , now $29.99

If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.