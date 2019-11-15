IK Multimedia offers up to 50% off music software in its Black Friday sale

IK Multimedia is beating the Black Friday rush with some crazy deals on its software. The company is offering up to 50% off some of its most popular titles, and the great news is that these prices apply until the end of the year.
Highlights of the Happy Holi-deals 2019 promotion (we see what they’ve done there) include half-price offers on AmpliTube 4 MAX, T-RackS 5 MAX and Syntronik Deluxe. There’s 50% off the crossgrade prices for these products, too.
These aren’t the only bargains to be had, though - check out the list below and head over to the IK Online Store and grab a bargain.
Save up to 50% on IK Multimedia music software
Get AmpliTube 4 MAX, T-RackS 5 MAX and Syntronik Deluxe for half price, and save big on other titles, too.View Deal
IK Multimedia Happy Holi-deals 2019 promotion
- AmpliTube 4 MAX - $/€499.99 $/€249.99
- AmpliTube 4 MAX Crossgrade - $/€299.99 $/€149.99
- T-RackS 5 MAX - $/€499.99 $/€249.99
- T-RackS 5 MAX Crossgrade - $/€299.99 $/€149.99
- Syntronik Deluxe - $/€399.99 $/€199.99
- Syntronik Deluxe Crossgrade - $/€269.99 $/€134.99
- Syntronik Deluxe Upgrade - $/€99.99 $/€49.99
- MODO DRUM - $/€399.99 $/€299.99
- MODO DRUM Crossgrade - $/€299.99 $/€199.99
- Lurssen Mastering Console - $/€159.99 $/€99.99
- T-RackS Tape Machine Collection - $/€199.99 $/€99.99
- ARC System 2.5 - $/€199.99 $/€129.99
- ARC System 2.5 Crossgrade - $/€149.99 $/€79.99
- AmpliTube Brian May - $/€99.99 $/€79.99
- Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube - $/€99.99 $/€79.99