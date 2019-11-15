IK Multimedia offers up to 50% off music software in its Black Friday sale

IK Multimedia is beating the Black Friday rush with some crazy deals on its software. The company is offering up to 50% off some of its most popular titles, and the great news is that these prices apply until the end of the year.

Highlights of the Happy Holi-deals 2019 promotion (we see what they’ve done there) include half-price offers on AmpliTube 4 MAX, T-RackS 5 MAX and Syntronik Deluxe. There’s 50% off the crossgrade prices for these products, too.

These aren’t the only bargains to be had, though - check out the list below and head over to the IK Online Store and grab a bargain.

IK Multimedia Happy Holi-deals 2019 promotion