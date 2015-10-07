New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2015)
New guitar gear of the month
From new pro-level effects from Fractal to Iron Maiden-approved Strats, last month saw plenty of gorgeous gear heading to the Guitarist and Total Guitar teams.
Just in case you missed any of it, we've rounded up all of the guitar-related reviews that were published on MusicRadar during September. Click through the gallery and you'll be all caught up.
TC Electronic BodyRez
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The BodyRez certainly adds a sense of resonance to your sound if you're willing to make the investment to help kill that quack."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic BodyRez
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Moog MF Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict
"Gives traditional chorus effects a firm kick in the posterior."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog MF Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fractal FX8
MusicRadar's verdict:
"What you are buying into is pro-level gear in a unit that's built like a nuclear bunker, with unsurpassed audio quality."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fractal FX8
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mayson P-310
MusicRadar's Verdict:
"The P-310 is superbly made and conceived, and as a onstage electro with a modernistic twist, should really make numerous bigger brands sit up and take notice. Remember the Mayson name."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mayson P-310
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Persian Green Screamer
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A mini pedal that delivers big."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Persian Green Screamer
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Córdoba Fusion 12
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For the money, this is a very well-sorted guitar, intelligently conceived and very nicely made."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Córdoba Fusion 12
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Strawberry Red Overdrive
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A strong all-rounder that can work wonders with your top and low ends."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Strawberry Red Overdrive
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Córdoba Iberia GK Studio
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The GK Studio comes highly recommended for anyone who wants to, or already is, enjoying the nylon sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Córdoba Iberia GK Studio
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Caparison Dellinger Prominence
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you've been browsing through the higher-end models of Ibanez, ESP, Jackson et al then add it to your list. It's impressive work from Caparison once again. Here's to more..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Caparison Dellinger Prominence
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Caparison Angelus M3B
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The Angelus's construction and design has proven, in both models reviewed to date, to excel for rock and metal (especially the latter). You can turn the volume and gain up on your amp as much as you like, but sometimes that true metal tone comes from the guitar itself."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Caparison Angelus M3B
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Kingman ASCE
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A tidy, well-priced job and a great looking electro. "
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Kingman ASCE
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The Boss SY-300 marks a giant leap forward for guitar-synth kind."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss SY-300 Guitar Synthesizer
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS P245 Semi-Hollow
MusicRadar's verdict:
"As the song says, it's not about the money. No, it's about the craft. That's what Paul Reed Smith has worked so hard on these past 40 years and that's what's displayed here."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS P245 Semi-Hollow
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Dave Murray Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Definitely not just for Maiden fans; think of it as an all-rounder for rock, with a quietly eccentric retro-vibe belying its SuperStrat status."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Dave Murray Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
LTD MH-401BFM
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A metal workhorse with excellent clean tones, although it comes at a price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD MH-401BFM
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Wangs VT-1H
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Great fun from a ridiculously portable unit."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wangs VT-1H
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Taylor 914CE
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There's no doubt that the 914CE is a good looking, sweet-sounding instrument and a worthy flagship for the Taylor line."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 914CE
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G6120 Brian Setzer Nashville
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Gretsch guitars have always been premium instruments and this Japanese version is no different."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6120 Brian Setzer Nashville
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss RV-6 Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Boss needed to step up its reverb game - it's done that and then some."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss RV-6 Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Norman Protege B18 Cedar
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's not a bad version of the unplugged sound, and with just a slight dip of the mid control you get a pretty good basic electro sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Norman Protege B18 Cedar
Godin Core CT P90
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It's a fine guitar to audition some P-90 flavour, especially in rockier settings, but thanks to a great neck pickup and evocative pickup mix, its stylistic potential is much wider."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Core CT P90
Norman Encore B20 MJ
MusicRadar's verdict:
"With its spruce top, it makes for a powerful sounding guitar that keeps on giving the harder you hit it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Norman Encore B20 MJ
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Norman Studio ST40 Folk
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It has buckets of character and we'd favour it for more traditional picked, arpeggiated accompaniments."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Norman Studio ST40 Folk
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Hughes & Kettner TriAmp Mark 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Beyond any doubt, Hughes & Kettner has raised the bar again."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner TriAmp Mark 3
Supro 1648RT Saturn Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you want to relive the heady days of the 1960s, without the reliability worries of using 50-year old originals, this new Supro makes perfect sense."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1648RT Saturn Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hall and Collins Signature Echo
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There are sounds here that you won't find in any other pedal, and they could be just as valid for the modern guitarist as they were for Hank all those years ago."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hall and Collins Signature Echo
LTD FRX-401
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Our review model delivered a straight neck, low action and minimal tension... all of which make the FRX-401 an incredibly easy instrument to pick up."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD FRX-401
Earthquaker Devices Afterneath
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The Afterneath is not your typical reverb pedal, but massive sounds like this don't come cheap."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Afterneath
Vox VX II
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A great value practice amp that could work a treat for small gigs too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox VX II
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin 00X1AE
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The 00 has intimate practice and songwriter written all over it."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 00X1AE
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)