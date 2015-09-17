One Control Persian Green Screamer

When a well-respected Scandinavian pedal designer gets together with a Japanese hi-tech manufacturer, the result is one cool range of mini-pedals - the BJF Series.

BJF refers to designer Bjorn Juhl. Swedish-born Bjorn is a respected designer for Mad Professor and the man behind BJFE and BearFoot pedals. In collaboration with One Control, he's created a range of mini- pedals measuring just 48 x 47 x 100mm (HxWxD), which could easily slot into tight pedalboard spaces.

These are well put- together colourful pedals that - despite their compact dimensions - still have a cavity for a nine-volt battery as well as nine-volt power supply compatibility.

It seems to be an unwritten rule among designers that pedals based on the Tube Screamer are green, and the Persian Green Screamer is no exception - although it does bring more to the party than your average clone.

You get two modes of operation: Vintage gives you the valve-like overdrive and midrange emphasis of a classic TS-808, while Modern offers less drive and a more transparent approach that will take your amp to the next level without messing with your tone.