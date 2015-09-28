LTD FRX-401 review

If there's anything that LTD's FRX range screams from the rooftops, it's: 'I am the devil and I am here to do the devil's work'.
With more points than a NewsnightElection Special and more curves than a Nicki Minaj video, the 401 is certainly eye-catching - in fact, look too close and it will take your eye out.
Frustratingly, however, it's this unique selling point that ends up being one of its biggest flaws: the guitar doesn't stand up straight.
The lower fin underneath the LTD fixed bridge makes the guitar fall onto its right-hand side, and considering you might find yourself in situations where there isn't a guitar stand anywhere to be seen, this will inevitably end up in knocks, dings and breakages, unless you prop it up very carefully against a nearby wall.
It's a shame, because in many ways, the unconventional shape could very well be a contributing factor in this axe costing a fair amount more than what it probably should. On the plus side, the FRX-401 does boast some incredible cutaways that allow you to widdle all the way up to the 24th fret with your eyes firmly closed - for shred-happy metallers looking to stand out, this in itself could be a reason to invest.
Again, the EMG pickup set brings all the juice you need for a high-gain bonfire, this particular model favouring the cleaner and Metallica-approved EMG 60 in the neck, rather than the slightly muddier, Zakk Wylde-favoured EMG 85, giving it a little extra tonal mileage.