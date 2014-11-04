New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)

Every month you'll find the finest independent gear reviews on MusicRadar and in the pages of our sister publications Total Guitar and Guitarist.

In this gallery we've gathered all of October's new guitar reviews, froms amps and effects to acoustics, electrics and other assorted guitar related accessories.

All of the following reviews were originally published in Guitarist issues 386/387 and Total Guitar issues 259. First up, it's the Empress Compressor...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“Studio-style compression, with uncoloured tonality, in a pedal.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Empress Compressor review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)

