New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2014)
Empress Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Studio-style compression, with uncoloured tonality, in a pedal.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Empress Compressor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
T-Rex Quint Machine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Add octaves and/or harmony with no fuss - a seriously good pitch pedal. We Billy No Mates types can pretend we're playing with a band...”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Quint Machine review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Fender Modern Player Short Scale Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the most charming Short Scale we've played - that honour goes to the Tele - but it still brings new tones and brilliant value for money to the party.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Short Scale Stratocaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Supro 1624T Dual-Tone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With its different configuration, this is the one if you need some dirt - perfect for 50s- and 60s-style blues.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1624T Dual-Tone review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Joyo JF-10 Dyna Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“You don't need to spend a fortune to get a compressor that works.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo JF-10 Dyna Compressor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 380)
Avian Skylark
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It might be radical, but the soundhole placement is a revelation. Great for modern fingerstyle players.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Avian Skylark review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Boss CS-3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A decent purchase, poised between budget and boutique.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss CS-3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Avian Songbird
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A thoroughly contemporary guitar with a highly musical sound. Yup, there is life beyond the dreadnought!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Avian Songbird review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
MXR '76 Vintage Dyna Comp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Vintage features, vintage looks and, yes, vintage sound, too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR '76 Vintage Dyna Comp review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
T-Rex Replay Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A practical delay that makes the most of the compact format.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Replay Box review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Keeley 4-Knob Compressor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Modern boutique version of a respected design with added refinements. Superb!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley 4-Knob Compressor review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Eventide MixingLink
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Compact, feature-packed and versatile, this clever device has a range of uses.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide MixingLink review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
PRS S2 Mira Semi-Hollow
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“About as far away as you can get from the posh PRS vibe: a cool, slightly semi take on the Mira.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Mira Semi-Hollow review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Gibson Memory Cable
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A killer tool for capturing those ideas before they're lost."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Memory Cable review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
PRS S2 Custom 22 Semi-Hollow
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A lightweight, semi take on PRS's classic - the vibrato alone might be enough to sway you.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Custom 22 Semi-Hollow review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
PRS S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's the most versatile sounding and has the largest cavity, but needs heavier strings to maximise its semi-ness.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 18 Twelve
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A lightweight, versatile combo that offers straightforward functionality and packs tonnes of great tones.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 18 Twelve review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Freshman SONGTRAVTSB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A cut above the usual solid top/laminate travel guitars out there, it looks great and its sound will get you heard.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Freshman SONGTRAVTSB review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Laney Ironheart IRT30-112
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the most versatile valve combos we've heard in this price range: one seriously impressive amp.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Laney Ironheart IRT30-112 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Bigfoot Engineering Trouble Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you are looking for extra richness, harmonics and sustain, this delivers in two distinct flavours - a front-end boost with a bit of Texan raunch.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bigfoot Engineering Trouble Boost review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
Epiphone Slash Rosso Corsa Les Paul
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We love the Rosso Corsa Les Paul's look, vibe and tonal versatility."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Slash Rosso Corsa Les Paul review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Morley M2WV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A rugged, functional and cost-effective pedal for foot control of volume.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Morley M2WV review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 386)
LTD BW-1FM/ET
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great example of a signature model that actually delivers the diversity and personality of the player who inspired and helped to design it - and, fortunately for us, it seems Ben Weinman is something of a mastermind in that department."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD BW-1FM/ET review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Special-II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"What it lacks in tone, it more than makes up for in value for money. Beginners could do a lot worse than this affordable Slash-er."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Special-II review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Digitech Drop
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We wish DigiTech would drop the price - you can bag a Whammy DT for not much more - but this is the most convincing, not to mention compact, drop-tuner we've used."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Digitech Drop review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
MESA/Boogie Throttle Box EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"£250 is a lot for an overdrive pedal, but when it captures the magic of the world's finest amps, it's worth the money."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MESA/Boogie Throttle Box EQ review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Gibson Slash Vermillion Les Paul
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The price may cause a few raised eyebrows, but for what you get we can't complain. This is a great Les Paul that looks incredible."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Slash Vermillion Les Paul review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Morley M2VO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A quality passive volume pedal at a decent price - it'll save you money on batteries, too!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Morley M2VO review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Fender Micro ABY
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We experienced no noise problems, and with street prices at half the SRP, this is an amp switch-enabling bargain."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Micro ABY review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 259)
Peerless Jezebel
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A capable small jazzer or vintage rock 'n' roll belter for anyone who doesn't want a huge box.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Peerless Jezebel review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Vox AC4C1-12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Classic Vox clean and overdrive sounds in a very portable package.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AC4C1-12 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Tech21 Fly Rig5
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Slip one into your guitar case and you'll always be covered for sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tech21 Fly Rig5 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Vigier Excalibur Thirteen
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“State-of-the-art solidbody with impeccable build, playability and versatile sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Thirteen review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)