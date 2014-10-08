MXR '76 Vintage Dyna Comp review

Launched in 1972, the MXR Dyna Comp was the original guitar-pedal compressor, and is still available from Jim Dunlop's revived MXR line.

This is the more expensive Custom Shop version as opposed to the standard M-102 Dyna Comp (£74), and is faithful to the 'script logo' original - with the same components, battery-power only and no LED.

This pedal shows MXR got it right from the start when it comes to guitarists' needs: it thickens tone and gets squishy if you need to, with a note attack that can have a pronounced snap but still sound natural.

Basic facilities for sure, but it does the job very nicely.