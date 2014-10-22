DigiTech Drop review

We wish DigiTech would drop the price - you can bag a Whammy DT for not much more - but this is the most convincing, not to mention compact, drop-tuner we've used.

Based on the Whammy DT, the Drop takes your guitar's tuning from one semitone to one octave down, and uses the Whammy's latest polyphonic algorithm for near-infallible tracking.

"The Drop makes a guitar in standard tuning sound colossal for baritone parts and seven-string-alike sounds"

The tones are convincing, and although there's a slight loss of treble the lower you go, if you kick your amp into overdrive, you won't be able to tell - the Drop makes a guitar in standard tuning sound colossal for baritone parts and seven-string-alike sounds.

Elsewhere, the octave + dry setting provides punishing single-note riffs, and the momentary mode makes for awesome rhythmic stutters.

