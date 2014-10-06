Joyo JF-10 Dyna Compressor review

You don't need to spend a fortune to get a compressor that works.

Compressor pedals are available at all price points, from Chinese-made budget boxes up to £300-plus units from Origin Effects.

"A workmanlike compressor for those of us on a tight budget"

The JF-10 Dyna Compressor is at the lower end of the scale, but is robustly built and has a picture of a scorpion on the front.

So, does it take the sting out of your dynamics? Well, it certainly has a lot of output, making it a useful clean boost, and the compression doesn't sound bad, if a little bright.

The Dyna doesn't have as much 'squash' as higher priced pedals, but you could just leave it on all the time to enhance your sound.

