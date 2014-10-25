Morley M2VO review

A quality passive volume pedal at a decent price - it'll save you money on batteries, too!

This evolution of Morley's classic volume pedals is passive, which means it doesn't require any power: just plug it in and get swelling.

The M2VO has a smooth taper, which makes for precise transitions, whether you stick it post-dirt for volume adjustments or pre-dirt to control your overdrive levels.

It does rob a little treble compared with plugging straight into your amp, but no more than any other passive volume pedal, while its weighty 1.6kg enclosure makes it a seriously substantial bit of kit, too.