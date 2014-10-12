Gibson Memory Cable review

We've all had that 'eureka' moment after writing the riff of the century; then the phone rings, and the lick is gone.
Gibson's new innovation is designed to put an end to that: the Memory Cable is a 16-foot guitar cable with built-in recorder, which captures everything that comes out of your guitar.
The uncompressed audio is saved to a Micro SD card (a 4GB one is included), which you can then transfer to your computer, and re-amp using amp sims.
Aside from the price, our only complaint is having to use one button to control all functions, but this is still a killer tool for capturing those ideas before they're lost.