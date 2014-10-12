Gibson Memory Cable review

We've all had that 'eureka' moment after writing the riff of the century; then the phone rings, and the lick is gone.

"Gibson's new innovation is designed to put an end to the forgotten riff"

Gibson's new innovation is designed to put an end to that: the Memory Cable is a 16-foot guitar cable with built-in recorder, which captures everything that comes out of your guitar.

The uncompressed audio is saved to a Micro SD card (a 4GB one is included), which you can then transfer to your computer, and re-amp using amp sims.

Aside from the price, our only complaint is having to use one button to control all functions, but this is still a killer tool for capturing those ideas before they're lost.