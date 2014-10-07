Boss CS-3 review

After the CS-1 and CS-2, the latest compressor in the Boss Compact series is the CS-3, offering plenty of control over the sound with the addition of a tone knob to the more standard level, attack and sustain.

"The CS-3 lets you sculpt quite a prominent note snap"

It's capable of going all the way from mild compression to a very squashed compression-as-effect tone. In addition, the CS-3 lets you sculpt quite a prominent note snap via juxtaposition of the sustain and attack knobs - with the tone knob dialling in plenty of top end if you want it.

With the four-knob setup, Boss has built enough versatility into this to make it a decent all-round buy, for comparatively little outlay.