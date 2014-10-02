T-Rex Quint Machine review

Add octaves and/or harmony with no fuss - a seriously good pitch pedal. We Billy No Mates types can pretend we're playing with a band...

Presumably named after the 5th interval rather than Robert Shaw's gnarly shark hunter from Jaws, the Quint Machine is more than your standard octave pedal in that it not only gives you notes an octave up and an octave down, but also gives you a fifth up.

"The fifth opens up opportunities for harmony guitar or single-note power 'chords'"

Each of the three intervals is dialled in in proportion with its own knob, and you get a mix knob to blend dry and pitch-shifted sound - this runs from totally dry to totally pitch-shifted.

Tracking works well and, although you wouldn't want to turn it up too far, adding in some upper octave will flavour your sound with some 12-string chime.

The lower octave is happy to be more prominent, and sounds good if you want some guitar/ bass unison lines, or just want to play a bass part from your guitar. The fifth opens up opportunities for harmony guitar or single-note power 'chords'.