With an arsenal of four new utility stompers, Fender is the latest company to join the mini-pedal mêlée, and its Micro ABY does the job while taking up minimal 'board space.

The A/B setting switches between two amps, using the true bypass footswitch, while the Y (A&B) setting allows you to run two amps at once - or two parallel effects chains into one amp.

However you use it, we experienced no noise problems, and with street prices at half the SRP,

this is an amp switch-enabling bargain.