Get a free drum throne and headphones with these killer Black Friday Alesis e-kit bundles

Black Friday is upon us, and we’ve seen some of the very best electronic drum sets subject to some epic deals. This year, we’re seeing major retailers drop prices on loads of e-kit and tech products - but nobody has been dishing out freebies. Until now. We’d recommend heading to Sweetwater now as they’re throwing in an Alesis drum throne and a pair of headphones totally free when you buy a Command Mesh or DM10 MKII Pro kit.

The deals have been flowing in thick and fast, and we’ve already seen some sweet discounts on Alesis products. Alesis is one of the leading names in the world of e-kits, with their focus on quality, playing experience and value for money. E-kits in general don’t include a lot of extras in the box, besides a pair of drumsticks every now and then, so the Alesis drum essentials package is a welcome addition. It’s also $99 worth of stuff for free - and who doesn’t like that?

Alesis Command Mesh: free Throne & headphones Alesis Command Mesh: free Throne & headphones Grab one of our picks for the best Alesis electronic drum sets with a totally free Alesis drum essentials package this Black Friday. A drum throne and headphones don’t come with this e-kit, but grab this package and you’ll have everything you need to start playing. And you won’t only get a free essentials bundle, but an extra $79.90 off the original price, too. Sweetwater is coming through with the goods today!

Alesis DM10 MKII Pro: Free Alesis bundle Alesis DM10 MKII Pro: Free Alesis bundle

The DM10 MKII Pro is a step firmly into the intermediate/pro world of e-kits, and you can expect a lot of kit for your money. A full mesh 6 piece setup, four cymbal pads and Alesis’ ‘Premium Drum Module’ aid true creativity with this e-kit. As a limited time offer, Sweetwater is offering a free Alesis throne and a pair of headphones, so your practice sessions can go on late into the night.

If you’re keen for more tasty drum deals, make sure to keep up to date with our Black Friday Drum deals page for all the latest news, deals and more.

More Black Friday deals