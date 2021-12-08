More

Learn to play some of the biggest riffs of all time from bands such as Metallica, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Green Day, and many more

Become the guitarist you always wanted to be with 50% off a Fender Play annual subscription
(Image credit: Future)

Fender Play may be the relatively new kid on the block in the world of online guitar lessons, but since its launch in 2017 the app-based tuition platform has become one of the most trusted and praised out there. Wannabe guitarists from around the globe have used Fender Play to great success, thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions, and a wealth of songs from some of the biggest names in music - and better yet, right now, it's heavily discounted. You can bag 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play with code "merry" at the checkout.

Opting for a song-based approach, Fender Play uses tracks from your favourite bands and artists to teach you the skills and techniques needed to play the electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, or ukulele. Featured artists include The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Slipknot, Metallica, Green Day, Billie Eilish and many more - it's fair to say, there's something for everyone here with thousands of songs to choose from. If all that wasn't enough, Fender Play members also receive 10% off guitars, amps and other Fender gear all year long! Still not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review.

So whether you are looking to start the new year with a new hobby or even gift this mega subscription to the budding guitarist in your life this Christmas, you'll want to take advantage of this epic deal. 

Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription
You can bag a whopping 50% discount on a 12-month subscription to Fender Play. Simply add the code merry at checkout and you'll gain access to a massive range of in-depth lessons, backing tracks and even weekly giveaways. 

Fender Play: 3-month free trial
Not sure if Fender Play is for you? Well, you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent. So if you fancy taking one of the most popular learning apps for a test drive you can! 

Looking for the right gear to help you on your musical journey? Our expert buyer's guides below are a great place to start.

Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. Before writing about music gear for a living as a Junior Deals Writer on MusicRadar, I worked in music retail for 7 years, giving advice on guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems. I also have a love for recording and live audio production; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live. 