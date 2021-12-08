Become the guitarist you always wanted to be with 50% off a Fender Play annual subscription

Fender Play may be the relatively new kid on the block in the world of online guitar lessons , but since its launch in 2017 the app-based tuition platform has become one of the most trusted and praised out there. Wannabe guitarists from around the globe have used Fender Play to great success, thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions, and a wealth of songs from some of the biggest names in music - and better yet, right now, it's heavily discounted. You can bag 50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play with code "merry" at the checkout .

Opting for a song-based approach, Fender Play uses tracks from your favourite bands and artists to teach you the skills and techniques needed to play the electric guitar , acoustic guitar , bass , or ukulele . Featured artists include The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Slipknot, Metallica, Green Day, Billie Eilish and many more - it's fair to say, there's something for everyone here with thousands of songs to choose from. If all that wasn't enough, Fender Play members also receive 10% off guitars, amps and other Fender gear all year long! Still not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review.

So whether you are looking to start the new year with a new hobby or even gift this mega subscription to the budding guitarist in your life this Christmas, you'll want to take advantage of this epic deal.

Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription

You can bag a whopping 50% discount on a 12-month subscription to Fender Play. Simply add the code merry at checkout and you'll gain access to a massive range of in-depth lessons, backing tracks and even weekly giveaways.

Fender Play: 3-month free trial Fender Play: 3-month free trial

Not sure if Fender Play is for you? Well, you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent. So if you fancy taking one of the most popular learning apps for a test drive you can!

Looking for the right gear to help you on your musical journey? Our expert buyer's guides below are a great place to start.