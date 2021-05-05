Best beginner bass guitars 2021: Slam dunk the funk for less with these 8 epic beginner basses

The best beginner bass guitars have come a long way in a few short years, with plenty of choice now available for a range of players. Take it from us, bass is an extremely satisfying instrument to play, and while guitarists and singers steal the limelight most of the time, true musicians know that without a solid bass underpinning everything else, your tunes would sound thin and weedy at best. So if you’re new to the instrument, and you want something a little more newcomer-friendly than the world’s very best bass guitars, then you’re in the right place here with our guide to this year’s top-rated beginner’s bass guitars.

In this guide we’ll talk you through what you should be looking out for when choosing your first bass, as well as the best beginner bass guitar brands to make a beeline for. We’ve found some top-rated options from brands including Squier, Epiphone and Yamaha. From riff-ready metal machines to versatile models that will handle whatever you throw at them, we’ve got something for everyone here. Before we unveil our full list, let’s meet our number one choice for the best beginner’s bass guitar…

The best bass amps for all budgets and abilities

for all budgets and abilities Get in shape with the best guitar tuners for bassists and guitarists

What is the best beginner bass guitar?

There are plenty of options available to beginner bass players, which also makes it hard to pick out just one specific model as being the best overall. That said, the Squier Affinity Precision comes pretty close, showing how there is great value to be had at this lower price point.

This beginner bass guitar is a great-sounding, well made instrument that will support you beyond your first tentative steps into the funky world of bass. Shout out also to the Squier Bronco, which we’d recommend as the best beginner bass guitar for younger players.

Bass newcomers looking to invest in something that’s a little more high quality would do well to check out the Sterling Stingray Ray4. This beginner bass offers exceptional build quality and superb tones for the money.

Best beginner bass guitars: Product guide

(Image credit: Fender)

Squier is one of the first names people look to when they’re learning guitar or bass, and for good reason. As a licenced sister brand to Fender, each of the models in the Squier range delivers a classic Fender playing experience but at a price that makes it accessible to the masses.

The Squier Bronco is the best beginner’s bass guitar you’ll find, as it comes in a slightly shorter scale length which is ideal for younger learners. The tone and general build quality is also as good as we’ve come to expect from the brand, so for the low price there really isn’t anything much to complain about here.

(Image credit: Yamaha )

2. Yamaha TRBX174EW The best beginner bass guitar that you can grow into Price: $249/£199/€239 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Pickups: 1 x single coil, 1 x split coil | Finishes: Tobacco Brown Sunburst, Trans Black, Root Beer Prime $225.50 View at Amazon $249.99 View at Guitar Center Superb build Choice of tones Great for home practice too Cheap-looking control knobs

Yamaha makes some of the world’s best electric guitars for beginners, so it’s only natural that it also has a great selection of top beginner bass guitars in and around the sub-$/£200 mark, but here we’ve opted for the Yamaha TRBX174EW. While the name itself may be instantly forgettable, the bass itself is anything but thanks to the choice of tones on offer. These come courtesy of its two pickup options and the overall high level of build quality and reliability you get from Yamaha.

The Yamaha TRBX174EW comes in three understated finishes, and finds that neat balance between being a bass you can learn on yet won’t outgrow in a hurry. A solid investment in your short to mid-term playing journey.

(Image credit: Fender )

3. Squier Affinity Precision The best beginner bass guitar for classic style and tone Price: $229/£199/€228 | Body: Alder | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Indian Laurel | Pickups: 1 x split-coil, 1 x Jazz | Finishes: Black, Olympic White, Race Red $229.99 View at Walmart $229.99 View at Walmart $229.99 View at Walmart Looks as great as they ever did Great colour options Comes with free online bass lessons trial You might want something less obvious

In the guitar world there is the Stratocaster, and in the bass world we have the famous Precision or ‘P’ bass. The Squier Affinity Precision is the entry-level model, yet still features enough quality and a broad enough tonal palette to make this a serious instrument in its own right.

We like the 2020/21 colour options, including the decision to offer a black pickguard on each, making these beginner bass guitars a far cry from the more basic options of the past. Whichever style of music you play, the Squier Affinity Precision will get you started on the right foot.

(Image credit: Music Man )

4. Sterling by Music Man Stingray Ray4 A serious beginner’s bass for the committed learner Price: $299/£299/€369 | Body: Basswood | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Rosewood or Maple | Pickups: 1 x humbucker | Finishes: Walnut stain, Satin transparent black, Satin transparent blue, Vintage cream, Ruby red burst Prime $299.99 View at Amazon Active electronics for a strong sound Classic looks Huge brand pedigree More expensive than the others

If you’re just dabbling in the bass, and maybe looking for a cheap and cheerful model to toy around with, then the Sterling Stingray Ray4 probably isn’t for you. If, however, you’re looking for a good quality, reliable instrument that will grow with you as you develop, the Sterling by Music Man Stingray Ray4 might just be the best beginner’s bass guitar for you.

It boasts active electronics which, essentially, give you more options to shape your tone when amplified. This makes the Stingray Ray4 ideal for beginners looking to join a band or perform, as you can be sure you’ll have a superb, commanding tone wherever you might be playing.

(Image credit: Fender )

As arguably the second-most famous bass style in the world, the Squier Affinity Jazz offers a nice alternative to anyone set on a Fender-style but who isn’t drawn to the P-bass. The Jazz models are more ergonomic, making for a more comfortable playing experience while sat down, yet these ideal beginner bass guitars are still capable of some impressive heft from those two single-coil pickups.

The only downside of the body shape is that you’ll need a good stand to store it – trust us – but there’s a lot to love about the Jazz bass. Play one and you’ll see why so many players are drawn to it.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

6. Ibanez Gio GSR200 The best beginner’s bass guitar for rock and metal styles Price: $249/£199/€239 | Body: Mahogany with spalted maple top | Neck: Spalted maple | Fingerboard: Jatoba | Pickups: 1 x single coil, 1 x split coil | Finishes: Spalted maple gray burst, Black, Jewel blue, Pearl white, Spalted maple charcoal brown burst, Transparent red, Walnut flat Prime $199.99 View at Amazon Loads of colourways Comfortable neck Built for speed Non-metallers, look elsewhere

Ibanez is the go-to brand for many rock and metal players. These basses are made for fast, tight playing, and the Ibanez Gio GSR200 line is the perfect example of why. It features that trademark, lithe neck, ideal for moving up and down the fretboard as your speed develops. We also like the onboard electronics that provide an active bass boost for even more sonic mayhem.

There are plenty of different finish options on offer, including some with a gorgeous spalted maple top which shows off the incredible graining of the wood underneath. If you’re after a beginner bass guitar that can handle metal and rock and not think twice, this is the best option for you. We’d also recommend checking out our guide to the best metal guitars of all time if you play guitar too.

(Image credit: Epiphone )

7. Epiphone EB-0 beginner bass guitar This stylish, short-scale bass would suit fans of sixties rock Price: $269/£249/€255 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Pickups: 1 x humbucker | Finishes: Cherry $269 View at Musician's Friend $269 View at Guitar Center Check Amazon Ideal for younger players Rich, warm sound Classic body outline Can sound muddy at higher volume

The Epiphone EB-0 was the first electric bass ever produced by the company, and they must have got something right because it went on to become used by some of the biggest artists in the 1960s. The EB-0 is a slightly shorter-scale than standard, allowing for faster playing and a more welcoming experience for beginner bass guitar players.

When plugged in, the EB-0 is as rich and warm as you’d hope, although we found the neck pickup did make things start to sound a bit muddy when more volume or gain was employed. It’s a small criticism though, and overall the Epiphone EB0 is an easy recommendation thanks to its huge playability and cool vintage looks.

(Image credit: Jackson )

Jackson is another name which is well-known in rock and metal circles, and has carved itself a nice niche in this world thanks to a range of instruments designed to encourage speed and precision. The Jackson Concert JS3 is almost the perfect guitar for fans of thrash metal, with its wafer-thin neck and active onboard electronics providing the perfect platform to support all manner of riffs.

While there are extra controls on the body to help shape your ideal tone, we would advise perhaps looking elsewhere for folk or pop styles. For metalheads, however, there aren’t many better options out there at this price.

Best beginner bass guitars: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

When you’re looking for your first bass guitar to learn on, there are a few key things you should look out for. The big brands in the beginner’s bass guitar world include Squier, Yamaha and Ibanez. Each of these is well-known among guitarists, including those searching for the best acoustic guitars, and their bass offerings match those high standards of build quality, tone and playability. While each individual will have their own requirements, be that to fit a certain style of music or budget, so it pays to do your research beforehand.

Some models offer a slightly shorter scale length to encourage younger players onto the instrument, but you might find you outgrow these quickly. Alternatively, you might want to go all-in at the start, and choose a full-sized model. If you’re coming from the guitar, or have never played a bass before, we should warn you that standard basses are not small instruments. Their longer necks and thicker strings make for a completely different playing experience to a regular guitar, so you’ll have to adjust your technique accordingly.

At the entry-level price point, you’ll find plenty of familiar shapes and styles, which echo the instruments used by professionals but use lesser-quality components. Don’t be put off by this; we all have to start somewhere and the fact is that, with modern manufacturing standards the way they are, you’ll struggle to find a poor instrument or one that will fall apart after a year.

Spend some time choosing the shape and style you want, and you can begin your journey with confidence that you’re playing an instrument designed to guide you through those first steps.

Best bass strings