MusicRadar deals of the week: Score £160 off select PRS guitars, £134 off the popular Novation Circuit Rhythm, and $200 off the Pioneer DJ PLX-CRSS12

Well, it's the end of another week, and that means a slew of new deals have just landed. Kicking things off is Guitar Center, which is currently offering up to 40% off in its Stripped-Down Sound event. This mega sales event includes up to $250 off Martin and a whole bunch of other acoustic discounts. If you head to Sweetwater, you can score a massive up to 50% in the Mobile DJ Sale. Included are massive savings on DJ controllers, mixers, turntables, and more.



Meanwhile, in the UK, Andertons is offering a January sale with plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Gibson, and more - but be quick, as it ends on Sunday!

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL PRS SE NF3 Gun Metal Grey: Save £160!

Loaded with a trio of Narrowfield DD S pickups, this very well may be the most versatile PRS guitar to date - and better yet, you can save £160 at Andertons!

Novation Circuit Rhythm: Was £359.99, now £225

Taking rhythm control and performance to the next level, the Novation Circuit Rhythm is the next must-have purchase for producers and musicians looking to turn samples into incredible tracks - and you can save £134.99 at PMT.

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,649

Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant sounding home piano? Well look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now you can save £200 at Andertons.

US Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Pioneer DJ PLX-CRSS12: $1,399, now $1,199

Spanning the boundaries of DJing, beat making, and spectacular performance, Pioneer DJ's PLX-CRSS12 strikes a harmonized balance between the best of digital and analogue turntablism - and you can save $200 at Sweetwater!

Fender Malibu Player: was $449 now $399 at Fender Shop The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Fender Player Plus Stratocaster: was $1,029.99 now $829.99 at Guitar Center Guitar Center is discounting select Fender Player Strats by up to $200, which makes these awesome guitars an incredibly good deal. Authentic Strat appointments, shared by all models, include a hand-shaped alder body, a five-way selector switch, alnico pickups, and a fast, comfortable maple neck. There’s the choice of a classic all-out single coil SSS configuration, or you can opt for versions loaded with a humbucker in the bridge.

