MusicRadar deals of the week: Quick! Score hundreds off guitars, pianos, and drums just in time for Christmas

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

As we edge ever closer to Christmas, the music deals are rolling in and at an alarming speed - but you're running out of time to bag one before the big day.

Guitar Center is currently offering up to 40% off in their massive December Deals sale. This mega sale also includes up to $200 off Taylor acoustic guitars and up to $150 off Yamaha.

Meanwhile, Sweetwater's official Season of Savings sale sees massive discounts on popular brands, which includes up to $700 off Alvarez acoustics and $300 off Alesis electronic drum sets. Lastly, Andertons has plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Ibanez, and more.

UK Editor's picks

TODAY ONLY Epiphone Explorer Brunswick Blue Sparkle: Was £799, now £599

The Explorer is arguably one of the most iconic guitar shapes of all time. Famous fans such as James Hetfield, The Edge, Dave Grohl, and Allen Collins have used one to devastating effect on countless beloved records, and it will go down in history as one of the coolest six-strings ever made. Right now, you can save a whopping £200 off this eye-catching example from Epiphone.

US Editor's picks

Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V: was $14,999 now $8,999 at Sweetwater Sound Only 200 of these guitars were ever produced worldwide, and Sweetwater is now offering you the opportunity to get your hands on one at a much lower price. With a whopping $6,000 slashed off the price, we can assure you that you won’t be able to get one of these guitars any cheaper!

Roland TD-07DMK: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Sweetwater Sound A $100 saving makes this fantastic beginner kit even better value. Honestly, I've recommended this kit to players who are well beyond beginner level too, thanks to the combination of all-mesh Roland pads, excellent hardware and a neat little module. It's an ideal beginner kit, step-up kit, or home practice kit for more seasoned players.

Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby Olive Drab: was $799 now $679 at Guitar Center Olive Drab is easily one of the sweetest finishes out there, but a $120 saving in Guitar Center’s December sale makes it even cooler. As if that weren’t enough, the addition of a Bigsby tremolo on an ES-335 is a unique touch, adding another layer of versatility to this iconic guitar. Looking for something a bit different? Act fast before it sells out!

Shure SM7B: was $399 now $359 at Sweetwater Sound The Shure SM7B, a legendary dynamic microphone, is now just $359 this Black Friday at Sweetwater - saving you $40! Renowned for its silky smooth tone, flat frequency response, and robust build, it’s perfect for studio vocals, podcasting, and even instruments. With built-in shock isolation and pop filtering, this mic delivers professional-grade clarity with ease.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: