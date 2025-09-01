Three of our highest-rated in-ear monitors just got a massive discount in the Thomann In-Ear Days sale - IEMs starting from just £91

Upgrading your setup to include in-ear monitors is a serious step up that can really enhance the quality of your live performances. Generally speaking, good IEMs aren’t cheap though, so if you’re looking to take the plunge, then Thomann has an excellent opportunity with some big discounts of up to 30% on a range of in-ear monitors .

The sale is live until September 7th, so you haven’t got long to pick up a pair. There’s a lot of choice too, from budget-friendly to more premium options, including IEMs from Shure, Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, Audio-Technica, and loads more, making it a brilliant opportunity to enhance your live sound before the autumn gigging cycle starts.

Included in the sale are three of our top picks from our best in-ear monitors guide, all rated at four and a half stars by the expert reviewers on the MusicRadar team. First up, you can get yourself a nice £18 reduction on our favorite budget option , the Shure SE215-K. It comes as a bundle, which means plenty of different tips to make sure they fit you well, as well as a carry case to keep everything in one place.

In our Shure SE215 review , we found they allow a small amount of ambient noise to pass through, which is great for keeping you connected to the rest of the band on stage. This makes them great for a variety of scenarios, whether you’re playing jazz or with a heavy rock band, keeping you connected to the music with an emphasis on still being able to hear your monitor mix clearly. They’re really comfortable too, and the variety of tips it comes with means you’re almost guaranteed to find a perfect fit.

If you’re at the touring level and want something a bit more ‘pro’, then you should have a look at the Beyerdynamic DT 70 IE, which has got a gigantic £211 reduction in the sale . In our guide, they’re our favorite for critical listening, so great if you’re engineering a show or demand a high-quality mix when on stage.

The passive sound isolation with these is fantastic at up to 39dB, and we found the frequency response to be really balanced all across the spectrum, making them great for examining the mix. Coming with five silicon tips and three foam ones, there’s little chance you won’t find a perfect fit, and they come with a handy carry case.

Finally, the IEMs we found to be the most comfortable also have a nice discount, with the Sennheiser IE 100 Pro getting a cute £13 reduction in the sale . We found them to be really lightweight and comfortable in our testing, and we really love the detachable coaxial connectors. For the money, even at full price, these are excellent value.

