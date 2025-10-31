MusicRadar deals of the week: The early Black Friday sales are here - score big on Gibson, PRS, Universal Audio, Casio and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

As Black Friday approaches in just a few weeks, we're gearing up for some incredible deals on your favorite gear. However, major music retailers aren't waiting for the official shopping holiday to roll around. Guitar Center has already kicked off its pre-Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% off a wide range of instruments, equipment, and accessories.

Not to be outdone, Sweetwater has also launched its early deals, making it easier than ever for musicians to snag high-quality gear at reduced prices. With these early promotions, shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping, ensuring they don’t miss out on the best offers.

So, whether you’re looking for a new guitar, an upgraded recording setup, or essential accessories, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these sales. Black Friday might be synonymous with frenzied shopping, but with music retailers taking the initiative, you can enjoy a more relaxed buying experience while still scoring amazing discounts.

Save $600 Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s Plain Top Sparkling Burgundy: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ When I reviewed this stunning Les Paul back in 2023, I said, "The Custom Color Series is a refreshing change of pace for Gibson. Of course, we love Heritage Cherry Sunburst as much as anyone, but there is something exciting about a vintage-inspired guitar that keeps the retro specs where it counts while adding a twist in the form of a bold new look." Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

Save $270 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $749.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $270 off, we think it is a total steal!

Save 79% ($55) Samson Meteor Mic: was $69.99 now $14.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Whether you need it for Zoom calls, streaming purposes, or you want to make quick recordings from the comfort of your desk, the Samson Meteor Mic has got a gigantic $55 reduction in the Sweetwater sale. As well as looking super cool, it delivers a great sound for vocals and spoken word, as well as doing a decent job on instruments like acoustic guitar.

Save 15% ($400) PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri: was $2,649 now $2,249 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With a ginormous $400 reduction over at Sweetwater, the PRS Fiore Mark Kettieri is a little different from your regular PRS guitars. Coming in a HSS pickup configuration it's super versatile, with a humbucker that can stay clean even with the volume maxed out. There's also an excellent variety of pickup configurations to choose from thanks to two push-pull tone knobs that unlock different positions for a wealth of tone options.

Save $100 Casio CDP-S110: was $499 now $399 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Casio is a world leader in affordable, quality instruments from beginner keyboards to stunning digital pianos, and the CDP-S110 proves that even at the lower end of the market, they still produce one of the best digital pianos for beginners, perfect for kicking off anyone's piano journey.

Save 10% Universal Audio Volt 176 USB Interface: was $199 now $179 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Universal Audio Volt 176 is a compact interface perfect for simple home recording. It's got some excellent features though, thanks to its built-in 76-style compressor and 'vintage' button which adds a gentle touch of high-end to your signal.

Save 15% ($150) Casio Privia PX-S3100: was $999 now $849 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a great quality digital piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3100 is an amazing choice thanks to a hefty $150 off in the Sweetwater sale. With a full 88-key keybed and a whopping 700 different sounds onboard, it can do everything from hyper-realistic grand piano tones through to harpsichords, vibraphones, and loads more.

