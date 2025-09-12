MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a mind-blowing $1,000 off the stunning D'Angelico Excel SS, $500 off the gorgeous Heritage Standard H-535, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Musicians have a reason to celebrate this week as major retailers roll out exciting deals across a variety of music gear. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding player, there are incredible discounts available that you won’t want to miss.

Guitar Center is leading the charge with an enticing offer of up to 25% off studio essentials. Guitar Center’s sale features a selection of high-quality gear from renowned brands such as Yamaha, Akai, Warm Audio, and many more. This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on everything from microphones to audio interfaces, ensuring your home studio is equipped with top-notch equipment.

In addition to these deals, Sweetwater is celebrating Guitar Month with a large-scale sale that includes discounts on some of the biggest names in the guitar world. Guitar aficionados can find deals on top brands like Gibson, Fender, Breedlove, Strandberg, and countless others. This month-long event offers a great chance to upgrade your collection or try something new without breaking the bank.

Not to be outdone, Musician's Friend is hosting their Guitar Fest sale, where customers can enjoy jaw-dropping discounts of up to 40% off. This massive sale encompasses a wide array of products, including guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and more. With hundreds of items marked down, now is the perfect time to snag that dream guitar or gear you’ve been eyeing.

Editor's picks

Heritage Standard H-535: SAVE $500!

The Heritage H-535 pays tribute to 1950s semi-hollowbodies with its curly maple laminate body and vintage-style nitrocellulose finish. It features two Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers for versatility across genres like rock, jazz, and country. Read more ▼

EPIC DEAL D'Angelico Excel SS: SAVE $1,000!

The D’Angelico Excel SS is a stunning semi-hollowbody known for its comfort and exceptional tone. Its single-cutaway body produces a bright, resonant sound with impressive sustain, thanks to a solid center block that prevents feedback. Featuring Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers, the Excel SS offers versatile tones, from jazzy cleans to rock power Read more ▼

Gibson Les Paul Std '60s Plain Top: SAVE $600!

Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. And it looks better than ever in this stunning Sparkling Burgundy finish. Read more ▼

Guild Starfire III: SAVE $500!

This guitar is seriously underrated at the best of times, so $699 for one is a really great deal. Loaded with the '60s-voiced LB-1 humbuckers for Golden Era tones, and an uber-playable three-piece U-profile neck, this guitar is a total steal! Read more ▼

Yamaha HS studio monitors: SAVE $30!

A small discount, yes, but with a $30 off, it’s a great chance to get your hands on some of the most highly-rated studio monitors for much less than their usual price. Read more ▼

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: