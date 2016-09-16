SampleRadar: 265 free starting point samples

Ideally, you'd be full of ideas every time you sit down in front of your DAW, but as we all know, there are times when the inspiration well runs dry.

If you're struggling to get your project going, try this collection of samples, which takes in chopped-up beats, melodic percussion and more.

What you need to know

The starting point samples are divided into three folders: Layer Beats, Mixer Feedback and Tone Beats.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The starting point samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Layer beat

Mixer feedback

Tone beat

Starting point samples: click to download

Starting point samples (100MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

