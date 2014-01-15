NAMM 2014: New Roland digital pianos showcased
HP. DP and LX models
Roland DP-90e, from £1940
- Enjoy beautiful, organic grand piano sounds and endless inspiration with Roland’s SuperNATURAL Piano technology
- Experience true grand piano touch with the new PHA-4 Premium Keyboard with Escapement and Ivory Feel
- Fortissimo playing styles are fully expressed with the new Dynamic Harmonic feature, which provides both a unique tonal character and powerful sound
- Find your perfect piano sound with Individual Note Voicing, which lets you adjust the pitch, volume, and tonal character of each note independently
- Headphones 3D Ambience effect provides a rich, multi-dimensional sound experience while using headphones for private practice
- Free Piano Partner app for iPad provides intuitive selection of DP90e tones and songs, and displays music scores for the onboard songs with DigiScore Lite
- Play along with favourite songs in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the free Air Performer app
- Large onboard song library covers piano classics as well as popular études such as Czerny 100 and Hanon
- Metronome and recorder built in; recorder lets you capture your performances as MIDI or audio files (optional USB flash memory required for audio recording)
- Integrated stand with built-in audio system for dynamic, resonant sound
- Convenient features for daily playing, including a Volume Limit function and independent volume adjustment for headphones
- Stylish, compact cabinet with closable lid; available in Contemporary Black finish
Roland HP504, £1529
- Enjoy superior sound with SuperNATURAL Piano, which delivers the rich, complex tone of an authentic acoustic grand
- New PHA-4 Premium Keyboard with Escapement and Ivory Feel features Roland’s latest high-resolution touch-detection technology
- Fortissimo playing styles are fully expressed with the new Dynamic Harmonic feature, which provides both a unique tonal character and powerful sound
- Use new Individual Note Voicing to customise the sound to your taste by adjusting the pitch, volume, and character of each note independently
- Headphones 3D Ambience effect offers a rich, immersive sound experience while using headphones for private practice
- Free Piano Partner app for iPad includes the interactive Flash Card game for building music skills and provides an intuitive interface for selecting songs and tones in the HP504
- Play along with favourite songs in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the free Air Performer app
- Large onboard song library covers piano classics, as well as popular études such as Czerny 100 and Hanon
- Built-in recorder lets you capture your performances as MIDI or audio files (optional USB flash memory required for audio recording)
- Convenient features for daily playing, such as independent volume for headphones, Volume Limit function, and adjustable music rest
- Available in Simulated Rosewood or Contemporary Black finishes
Roland HP506, from £1939
- Enjoy superior sound with SuperNATURAL Piano, which delivers the rich, complex tone of an authentic acoustic grand
- New PHA-4 Concert Keyboard with Escapement and Ebony/Ivory Feel features Roland’s latest high-resolution touch-detection technology
- Fortissimo playing styles are fully expressed with the new Dynamic Harmonic feature, which provides both a unique tonal character and powerful sound
- Use new Individual Note Voicing to customise the sound to your taste by adjusting the pitch, volume, and character of each note independently
- Headphones 3D Ambience effect offers a rich, immersive sound experience while using headphones for private practice
- Four-channel Acoustic Projection audio system provides the organic, multi-dimensional sound field of an acoustic piano
- Play along with favourite songs in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the free Air Performer app
- Display music scores and select HP506 tones and songs with the free Piano Partner app for iPad Built-in recorder lets you capture your performances as MIDI or audio files (optional USB flash memory required for audio recording)
- Convenient features for daily playing, such as independent volume for headphones, Volume Limit function, and adjustable music rest
- Bold and elegant design; available in Polished Ebony, Simulated Rosewood, or Contemporary Black finishes
Roland HP508, from £2469
- Enjoy superior sound with SuperNATURAL Piano, which delivers the rich, complex tone of an authentic acoustic grand
- New PHA-4 Concert Keyboard with Escapement and Ebony/Ivory Feel features Roland’s latest high-resolution touch-detection technology
- Fortissimo playing styles are fully expressed with the new Dynamic Harmonic feature, which provides both a unique tonal character and powerful sound
- Use new Individual Note Voicing to customize the sound to your taste by adjusting the pitch, volume, and character of each note independently
- Headphones 3D Ambience effect offers a rich, immersive sound experience while using headphones for private practice
- Six-channel Acoustic Projection audio system provides the organic, multi-dimensional sound field of an acoustic piano
- Display music scores and select HP508 tones and songs with the free Piano Partner app for iPad
- Play along with favorite songs in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the free Air Performer app
- Built-in recorder lets you capture your performances as MIDI or audio files (optional USB flash memory is required for audio recording)
- Convenient features for daily playing, such as independent volume for headphones, Volume Limit function, and an adjustable music rest
- Bold and elegant design; available in Polished Ebony, Simulated Rosewood, or Contemporary Black finishes
Roland HPi-50e, £2410
- Experience the rich, complex tone of an authentic acoustic grand with SuperNATURAL Piano
- New PHA-4 Concert Keyboard with Escapement and Ebony/Ivory Feel features Roland’s latest high-resolution touch-detection technology
- Fortissimo playing styles are fully expressed with the new Dynamic Harmonic feature, which provides both a unique tonal character and powerful sound
- Customise the piano’s tone to your taste with Individual Note Voicing, which lets you adjust the pitch, volume, and character of each note independently
- Interactive DigiScore training programs include digital sheet music plus entertaining skill-building games and exercises
- Large, high-resolution (1280 x 800) colour LCD built into the music rest
- 50 onboard rhythm accompaniments and nearly 400 internal songs, including popular études such as Czerny 100 and Hanon, plus classical masterpieces and popular songs
- 16-part SMF song recorder built in; records and plays WAV audio songs via optional USB flash memory
- Innovative Acoustic Projection system for natural, multi-dimensional sound
- Headphone 3D Ambience effect provides a rich, immersive sound field while using headphones for private practice
- Convenient features for daily playing, including independent volume for headphones, Volume Limit function, and adjustable music rest
- Progressive Damper Action pedal; wood cabinet with beautiful Simulated Rosewood finish
Roland LX-15e, £4585
- Enjoy beautiful, organic grand piano sounds with Roland’s SuperNATURAL Piano technology
- Experience unparalleled touch response with the PHA-4 Concert Keyboard with Escapement and Ebony/Ivory Feel, the new flagship keyboard from Roland
- New Dynamic Harmonic feature provides a unique tonal character and powerful sound for fortissimo playing
- Find your perfect piano sound with Individual Note Voicing, which lets you adjust the pitch, volume, and tonal character of each note independently
- Headphone 3D Ambience effect provides a rich, immersive sound experience while using headphones for private practice
- Acoustic Projection technology reproduces the expansive, multi-dimensional sound field of an acoustic piano
- Display music scores and select LX-15e tones and songs with the free Piano Partner app for iPad
- Play along with favourite songs in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using the free Air Performer app
- Large onboard song library covers piano classics as well as popular études such as Czerny 100 and Hanon
- Built-in recorder lets you capture your performances as MIDI or audio files (optional USB flash memory required for audio recording)
- Convenient features for daily playing, including independent headphones volume, Volume Limit function, and 1/4-inch and 1/8-inch jacks to support a variety of headphones
- Luxurious looks in a space-saving design; available in Polished Ebony or Polished White finishes