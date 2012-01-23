NAMM 2012: Behringer iStudio iPad docking station

Image 1 of 5 Behringer iStudio: click the image for more product photos.

NAMM 2012: Just as Griffin is posing a challenge to Alesis and its IO Dock in the shape of the StudioConnect iPad audio/midi interface, Behringer is after a piece of the action with its new iStudio.

A variety of connectivity options is onboard, and the iStudio is compatible with both versions of the iPad. More details below or on the Behringer website.

Behringer iStudio product information

New from BEHRINGER, the iSTUDIO iPad Docking Station is the perfect music production tool for both home studio and live recording. So much more than just a convenient way to recharge your iPad, iSTUDIO lets you create, produce and perform music using your favorite audio gear and musical instruments. iSTUDIO also includes two phantom-powered Mic/Line inputs (one switchable for Hi-Z inputs such as electric guitar or bass, no DI required), so you can use studio-grade condenser mics for stunningly professional results.

Flexible Functionality

iSTUDIO makes it easy to unleash your creative spirit, giving you access to iPad's powerful internal processor, touch-screen interface and vast array of available apps. With the iSTUDIO and your iPad, you can record, perform, or craft and create music in virtually any situation or location. A convenient onboard MIDI USB interface allows the transfer of MIDI data to and from your iPad for even more creative possibilities. iSTUDIO bridges the gap between your instruments and professional audio devices, creating a dynamically creative environment that will continue to grow as even more apps become available.

Vitally Versatile

The iSTUDIO features two combination XLR - 1/4" inputs, each with its own Gain control and switchable phantom power for use with condenser microphones. These inputs will accept analog signals from virtually any piece of audio gear including amps, mixers and external preamps. A guitar or electric bass can be connected directly to the iSTUDIO thanks to the built-in Hi-Z switch, enabling performers to play, perform and record straight into amplifier- and FX-modeling apps. We've also included a stereo Aux Input, allowing you to connect a wide range of line-level sources, even a turntable perfect for DJs or for archiving your precious vinyl collection.

Recording has Never Been Easier

In the old days when you wanted to record the band, you needed lots of gear and cables, or you had to spend gobs of money renting studio time. iSTUDIO takes all of the hassle out of recording, letting you concentrate on your performance and creativity. Just connect your mixer's outputs to iSTUDIO, open your favorite recording app and hit the button, nothing is easier. You can also use iSTUDIO's MIDI capability to control your external keyboards, samplers, drum machines and sound modules.

We've Got Connections

iStudio provides balanced stereo 1/4" TRS outputs for connecting to your studio monitors, PA systems and much more. Musicians can monitor tracks via dual independently controllable phones outputs, equipped with our adjustable direct monitoring controls for the ideal balance between incoming and playback signals. Two footswitch connectors are available for application-defined remote control of input selection and an expression pedal. If video is part of your production, iSTUDIO's RCA composite connector works with all standard video projectors, as well as most television and computer monitors.

Road-Ready and Rugged

When it comes to rugged reliability, BEHRINGER is an industry leader. Because your reputation, as well as ours depends on it, quality control is the first thing we build into each and every new product. As a result, the iSTUDIO is designed to withstand the rigors of the road and provide dependable performance for many years to come, and we back it with a comprehensive warranty program.

A+ Value

Value is defined as the point where price, features and dependability meet. Providing exceptional value to our customers is goal #1 at BEHRINGER. Compare us to the competition and we think you'll choose BEHRINGER.

Specs