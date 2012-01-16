Griffin announces StudioConnect and MIDIConnect iOS interfaces

Image 1 of 4 Griffin's StudioConnect: an I/O-stuffed iPad stand. Click the photo for more images. Griffin StudioConnect

Image 2 of 4 Griffin StudioConnect rear

Image 3 of 4 Griffin MIDIConnect

Image 4 of 4 Griffin MIDIConnect with iPad



Griffin Technology's two new music making interfaces for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch rather slipped through the cracks when they were launched at CES last week, but they're certainly worth catching up on now.

StudioConnect is the more exciting product, being a full audio/MIDI interface for the iPad. It offers a range of I/O options, and is set to go head to head with Alesis's iO Dock when it's released in February for $150.

MIDIConnect simply offers MIDI I/O, but is notable for being 'broken out' from the dock connector on a cable and offering full-size MIDI ports. This will be available in the spring for $80.

Find out more on the Griffin Technology website or in the press release below.

Griffin Technology StudioConnect and MIDIConnect press release

Griffin Technology, one of the world's foremost creators of innovations for everyday life, is excited to unveil two new additions to its lineup of music creation accessories.

MIDIConnect joins Griffin's GuitarConnect Pro in providing compact, go-anywhere input solutions for iPad, iPhone or iPod touch. StudioConnect is the ultimate tracking, editing and overdubbing companion for GarageBand. The desktop unit serves as an all-in-one interface for audio, MIDI-In and MIDI-Out as well as a charging dock for the iPad device.

"GarageBand has put powerful audio production tools within reach of any musician with an idea and an iPad," said Mark Rowan, President of Griffin Technology. "We've made it easy to connect your real instruments with GarageBand and control every aspect of your project."

The multipurpose StudioConnect for iPad combines both audio and MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) recording into one compact device that also simultaneously charges the iPad. StudioConnect takes recording music on the iPad to an entirely new level giving aspiring musicians a chance to produce professional sounding recordings.

With StudioConnect the audio in and out is simple:

Audio In - Complete with its own gain control. Plug in your instrument through a mono 1/4" jack or plug a mixer into StudioConnect's stereo 3.5mm jack.

Audio Out - Left and right line-level RCA plugs. Also a 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack with its own volume knob helps monitor what's going in and out.

MIDI in and out is equally straightforward:

MIDI In - Connect your MIDI controller through a standard 5-pin DIN MIDI-in port.

MIDI Out - A second 5-pin DIN connector accepts a sequencer, sound module or other MIDI gear, allowing your iPad and favourite MIDI apps to act as a MIDI controller.

Specifically for MIDI, Griffin's MIDIConnect adds a MIDI input and output to iOS devices. It's easy to use, and allows you to plug MIDI keyboards and other MIDI-capable devices into an iPad, iPod touch or iPhone. Use it to play your MIDI instrument straight into GarageBand or other popular MIDI apps. Both MIDI in and out ports are industry-standard 5-pin DIN connectors, compatible with most commonly-available MIDI cables and connectors.

MIDIConnect will be available this spring for $79.99. StudioConnect will be available in February for $149.99 at www.griffintechnology.com.