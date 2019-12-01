With $949 off, Arturia’s MatrixBrute synth is a Cyber Monday steal

Lovely though it is, Arturia’s MatrixBrute definitely isn’t an impulse purchase - the regular $2,299 price tag sees to that. However, come Black Friday, it was reduced to just $1,399.99 at ProAudioStar, and as we head into Cyber Monday, it's gone even cheaper.

Remarkably, ProAudioStar has knocked another $50 off the price, bringing it down to $1349.99 and equating to a mammoth $949 saving.

This is still an awful lot of money, obviously, but the MatrixBrute is an awful lot of synth, too. In fact, it’s one of the most feature-packed analogue monosynths on the market, and one that seems destined to become a future classic.

This 49-note monophonic/duophonic instrument provides you with two analogue VCOs, one core VCO/LFO, and extensive FM and Sync inter-modulation. There are also two multimode filters - the aggressive Steiner Parker combined with a classic ladder filter design - that can be routed in series or in parallel, along with three envelope generators and two syncable LFOs.

And then there’s the 16x16 modulation matrix, which enables complex modulation routing options and extensive sound design possibilities. Throw in a 64-step sequencer, BBD delay section and multiple connectivity options and you’ve got a synth that’s a brute in both name and nature.