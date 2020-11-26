Save 50% on top music making mag subscriptions this Black Friday!

You may have noticed that we're in a Black Friday music deals frenzy right now, and the savings don't stop at gear.

For everyone from seasoned, gigging professionals, to first time wannabe superstar, we have a huge range of music making titles on offer, with something for everyone, regardless of skill level and chosen noise-making discipline.

From Guitarist, Total Guitar and other award winning guitar titles, to value-packed Hi-Tech production titles that come laden with vital software and samples every issue, read on to discover our pick of the bunch.

The titles below are sister brands to MusicRadar.com, meaning that they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration every issue.

Computer Music

Computer Music is the ultimate magazine for anyone making music with a Mac, PC or mobile device. Today’s technology unleashes the music-maker in everyone. You can do it – and you can do it faster and easier than you think! No matter whether you’re a complete newcomer or a seasoned pro, Computer Music gives you the technique and the tools you need to make great music now.

Future Music

Making the future since 1991, Future Music is the world’s premier magazine for professional music production, delivering the technique and technology behind the hits. There’s reviews of hot new gear, tons of tutorials to help you get the most out of your hardware and software, and exclusive In The Studio features where the stars take apart their tracks.

Guitarist

Guitarist magazine is the UK's longest-running guitar magazine, delivering authority to guitarists and the industry since 1984. Appearing in Guitarist is a badge of honour with only the best gear, and biggest artists making the cut each month. Guitarist delivers the story of the star’s success, insight into their playing and the gear that makes them great.

Total Guitar

Total Guitar is the essential take for today’s guitarist. Ideal for anyone starting out and for those wanting to take a step up via the very latest riffs and tricks. TG gives guitarists the fast track to the latest products, music news, interviews with the stars and hit song tabulation which shows readers how to play the tunes they need in the fastest, easiest way.

Guitar Techniques

Guitar Techniques is world’s the premier magazine for guitar tuition. It takes the skills of world’s foremost guitar teachers and players and turns their finesse and passion for music into a magazine. GT is the go-to destination for guitarists who wish to further themselves as musicians, teaching new styles and techniques while inspiring creativity that takes playing to the next level.

Bass Player

The only title dedicated to the vital power of bass! Discover the world of sonic possibility, gorgeous hardware, and inspirational players that underpin today’s greatest tracks. Get in deep with the pros. See the gear that created legends and discover the shortcuts and affordable kit that make new players sound great fast. It’s the unified one stop shop for all things bass. Welcome to the deep end.