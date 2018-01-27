NAMM 2018: All the best show floor shots from Anaheim

NAMM 2018: It might be flu season, but if you’re a guitarist, drummer or hi-tech musician, you’ve probably been diagnosed with NAMM fever by now. Fortunately, Dr MusicRadar is here to prescribe a diet of news, videos, hands-on tests, interviews and bulging photo galleries over the next four days, to be taken not just in tablet form, but also on your laptop, phone or other internet-enabled device.

Yes, our team is hitting the show hard, seeking out the finest new guitar, tech and drum products, talking to the folks that have been making them and, wherever possible, trying this new gear for ourselves.

We’ll be bringing you the best of the action from the floor in this very gallery; if you want a complete rundown of all our stories, you can browse our exhaustive NAMM hub page.

So, let’s make our way through the bag-check area, smile courteously at the security guards and head on into the show...