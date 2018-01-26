NAMM 2018 first look video: New Marshall Origin amps aim to bottle company's '60s roots

NAMM 2018: Marshall Amplification has announced the release of an all-new Origin range, a series of single-channel amps aiming to combine the crunchy feel and vibe of the company's heritage with modern features.

The amps' central feature is undoubtedly the ability to switch between wattages, meaning you can control how loud you need to be to reach that all-important distortion threshold - or how many watts you can pump before you do.

Three ECC83 preamp valves and two EL34 power valves are onboard, and should contribute to recognisably British tones, and there's also an effects loop if you want to run delays, reverbs and mods (and who doesn't, at least occasionally).

Back in the old school, there's a tilt control over the two primary preamp voicings - Normal and High Treble - alongside an onboard EQ.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Combo

Marshall Origins will be available as heads and combos ranging from 15 to 50W, starting at around $520 and peaking out around the $850 mark for the flagship 50W 1x12 Valve Combo.