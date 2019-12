NAMM 2018: Line 6 has revealed its all-new, all-in one effects unit 'for the pedalboard and amp guys'.

The HX Effects unit is stacked with more than 100 of Line 6's Helix hardware and software-powered effects including, excitingly, 77 legacy effects, ranging all the way back to the company's venerable DL4.

We got early access to the unit before the show, so check out our video, above, for more details, and to hear HX Effects in action.