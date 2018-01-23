NAMM 2018: Strymon goes Eurorack with the Magneto ‘interstellar tape machine’

NAMM 2018: Guitar pedal specialist Strymon is getting into the Eurorack game with Magneto, a stereo multi-head tape delay module that can also function as a looper, phrase sampler, vintage spring reverb unit, phase-aligned clock multiplier, chaotic oscillator, zero-latency sub-oscillator and more. It also comes with extensive CV I/O.

Magneto is billed as an ‘interstellar space machine’; you can use it to create all manner of soundscapes and otherworldly tones. Strymon says that it studied and recreated every last tape system attribute, and that all of Magneto’s elements work together to respond musically and smoothly. The signal path is completely analogue to ensure wide dynamic range and low noise.

There’s a lot more to learn about Magneto, and you can do it on the Strymon website. We’re expecting it to arrive soon, but we don’t yet know how much it’ll cost.