NAMM 2018: Ibanez reveals 50+ new electric guitars

NAMM 2018: How Ibanez manages to produce quite so many desirable new models each year is beyond us, but 2018’s cohort of electric guitars are everything we’d expect from the fastidious Japanese maker.

There’s the much-teased arrival of the AZ line, which is about as highly spec’d as speed machines get; the long-awaited return of the RG550; and the appearance of new multi scale models, fresh Iron Labels, new signature models and much, much more besides.

And that’s all in addition to news of the company’s pairing with Korg, which has yielded the rather exciting Nutube-equipped NTS Tube Screamer overdrive pedal.

Head on through for the spec lowdown on each of the new models, and keep your eyes peeled to MusicRadar over the coming weeks, as there’s bound to be more to follow from the show itself - prices, for one…