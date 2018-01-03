NAMM 2018: Ibanez reveals 50+ new electric guitars
NAMM 2018: How Ibanez manages to produce quite so many desirable new models each year is beyond us, but 2018’s cohort of electric guitars are everything we’d expect from the fastidious Japanese maker.
There’s the much-teased arrival of the AZ line, which is about as highly spec’d as speed machines get; the long-awaited return of the RG550; and the appearance of new multi scale models, fresh Iron Labels, new signature models and much, much more besides.
And that’s all in addition to news of the company’s pairing with Korg, which has yielded the rather exciting Nutube-equipped NTS Tube Screamer overdrive pedal.
Head on through for the spec lowdown on each of the new models, and keep your eyes peeled to MusicRadar over the coming weeks, as there’s bound to be more to follow from the show itself - prices, for one…
Ibanez AZ2402
AZ Oval C S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple neck
24 frets
Alder body
S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Bone nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX10 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1802 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Hardshell case included
Ibanez AZ2204F
AZ Oval C S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple neck
22 frets
Flamed Maple top/Alder body
S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Bone nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) middle pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX9 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1802 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Hardshell case included
Ibanez AZ2204
AZ Oval C S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple neck
22 frets
Alder body
S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Bone nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) middle pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX9 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1802 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Hardshell case included
Ibanez AZ242BC
AZ Roasted Maple neck
24 frets
Bocote top/American Basswood body
Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Graph Tech® nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX10 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez AZ242F
AZ Roasted Maple neck
24 frets
Flamed Maple top/American Basswood body
Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Graph Tech® nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX10 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez AZ224F
AZ Roasted Maple neck
22 frets
Flamed Maple top/American Basswood body
Roasted Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
Graph Tech® nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (S) middle pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX9 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1502 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez RG550
Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Basswood body
Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo frets
V7 (H) neck pickup
S1 (S) middle pickup
V8 (H) bridge pickup
Edge tremolo bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RG570
Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Basswood body
Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
V7 (H) neck pickup
S1 (S) middle pickup
V8 (H) bridge pickup
Edge tremolo bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RG521
Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Basswood body
Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
Graph Tech® nut
V7 (H) neck pickup
V8 (H) bridge pickup
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T® machine heads
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez JBBM20
JBBM 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Mahogany body
Ebony fretboard w/White dot inlay
Jumbo frets
EMG® 85 (H) neck pickup
EMG® 81 (H) bridge pickup
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Cosmo black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez FRM200
FRM 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-neck
628mm/24.75" scale
Mahogany body
Bound Ebony fretboard w/White dot inlay
Narrow & Tall frets
Graph Tech® nut
DiMarzio® PG-13™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® PG-13™ (H) bridge pickup
Tight-Tune bridge
Tight-Tune tailpiece
Chrome hardware
Gig bag included
Ibanez CMM3
CMM Maple neck
Ash body
Jatoba fretboard w/White dot inlay
Medium frets
Graph Tech® nut
Super 9 (S) neck pickup
Core Tone CH (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch on tone control (push/pull)
Tight-Tune bridge
Chrome hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez MM1
MM S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple neck
Flamed Maple top/African Mahogany body
S-TECH WOOD Roasted Maple fretboard w/Abalone dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless steel frets
Bone nut
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) neck pickup
Seymour Duncan® Hyperion™ (H) bridge pickup
dyna-MIX10 switching system w/Alter Switch
Gotoh® T1802 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MAGNUM LOCK machine heads w/H.A.P.
Luminescent side dot inlay
Hardshell case included
Ibanez JEMJRSP
Wizard III Maple neck
Mahogany body
Jatoba fretboard w/Tree of Life inlay
Jumbo frets
Infinity (H) neck pickup
Infinity (S) middle pickup
Infinity (H) bridge pickup
Double Locking tremolo bridge
Cosmo black hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez RG8570Z
RG j.custom Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Wenge neck
AAA Flamed Maple (4mm) top/
African Mahogany (40mm) body
Bound Selected Rosewood fretboard w/Tree of Life inlay
Jumbo frets w/j.custom fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero tremolo bridge w/ZPS3
Cosmo black hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG8570MW
RG j.custom Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Wenge neck
4mm Mytle top/African Mahogany back body
Selected Rosewood fingerboard w/Flamed Maple binding &
Tree of Life position inlay
binding w/Tree of Life position inlay
Jumbo frets w/j.custom fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Lo-Pro Edge tremolo bridge
Gold hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG8527Z
RG-7 j.custom Super Wizard 5pc Maple/Wenge neck
AAA Flamed Maple top/African Mahogany back body
Bound Selected Rosewood fingerboard w/Flamed Maple
binding w/Tree of Life position inlay
Jumbo frets w/j.custom fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® PAF® 7 (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® PAF® 7 (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero 7 tremolo bridge w/ZPS3
Cosmo black hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG652AHM
Super Wizard HP 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Ash body
Bound Birdseye Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge tremolo bridge
Cosmo black hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG652BG
Super Wizard HP 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Ash body
Bound Rosewood fretboard w/ White dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge tremolo bridge
Gold hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RGR652AHBF
Super Wizard HP 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
Ash body
Bound Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Black hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG6PFGMLTD
Wizard 11pc Panga Panga /Maple/Walnut/Purpleheart neck
Figured Maple (7mm)/Panga Panga/Maple/Purpleheart top/
American Basswood body
Bound Panga Panga fretboard
w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe
Chrome hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez RG970QMZ
Wizard 11pc Panga Panga /Maple/Walnut/Purpleheart neck
Quilted Maple top/American Basswood body
Bound Panga Panga fretboard
w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe
Cosmo black hardware
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez RG950FMZ
Wizard 11pc Panga Panga /Maple/Walnut/Purpleheart neck
Flamed Maple top/American Basswood body
Bound Panga Panga fretboard
w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe
Cosmo black hardware
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez RGIX6DLB
Nitro Wizard 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Laurel Burl top/Ash body
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Off-set white dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch
Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Luminescent side dot inlay
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGIX6FDLB
Nitro Wizard 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Laurel Burl top/Ash body
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Off-set white dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Luminescent side dot inlay
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGIX7FDLB
Nitro Wizard-7 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Laurel Burl top/Ash body
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Off-set white dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch
Gibraltar Standard II-7 bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Luminescent side dot inlay
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGRT621DPB
Wizard III 5pc Maple/Walnut neck-through
Poplar Burl top/Mahogany wing body
Jatoba fretboard w/Sharktooth inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Fixed bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGEW521FM
Wizard III Roasted Maple neck
Flamed Maple top/Mahogany body
Bound Macassar Ebony fretboard w/Cream dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Fixed bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGEW521ZC
Wizard III Roasted Maple neck
Ziricote top/Mahogany body
Bound Macassar Ebony fretboard w/Cream dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Fixed bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGRT421
Wizard III 5pc Maple/Walnut neck-through
Mahogany wing body
Jatoba fretboard w/White dot inlay
Jumbo frets
Quantum (H) neck pickup
Quantum (H) bridge pickup
Fixed bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez RGMS7
Wizard III-7 for Multi Scale 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
686mm/27" scale at 7th string,
648mm/25.5" scale at 1st string
Mahogany body
Jatoba fretboard w/White split off-set dot inlay
Jumbo frets
Array-7 MS (H) neck pickup
Array-7 MS (H) bridge pickup
Mono-rail bridge
Cosmo black hardware
String Gauge: .009/.011/.016/.024/.032/.042/.059
Recommended case: MR500C
Ibanez RGMS8
Wizard III-8 for Multi Scale 5pc Maple/Walnut neck
692mm/27.2" scale at 8th string,
648mm/25.5" scale at 1st string
Mahogany body
Jatoba fretboard w/White split off-set dot inlay
Jumbo frets
Array-8 MS (H) neck pickup
Array-8 MS (H) bridge pickup
Mono-rail bridge
Cosmo black hardware
Factory Tuning: 1D#,2A#,3F#,4C#,5G#,6D#,7A#,8F
String Gauge: .009/.011/.016/.024/.032/.042/.059/.080
Recommended case: MR500C
Ibanez RG421AHM
Wizard III Maple neck
Ash body
Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo frets
Quantum (H) neck pickup
Quantum (H) bridge pickup
Fixed bridge
Cosmo black hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez RGAIX6MQM
Nitro Wizard 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Quilted Maple top/Mahogany body
Bound Birdseye Maple fretboard
w/Luminescent side dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGAT62
Nitro Wizard 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
Quilted Maple top/Mahogany body
Bound Birdseye Maple fretboard
w/Luminescent side dot inlay
Jumbo frets
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Coil-tap switch
Gibraltar Standard II bridge
Black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Recommended case: M300C
Ibanez RGD3127
Wizard-7 5pc Maple/Wenge neck
673mm/26.5" scale
Basswood body
Birdseye Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Jumbo frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Fusion Edge (H) bridge pickup
Lo-Pro Edge 7 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Factory Tuning: 1D,2A,3F,4C,5G,6D,7A
Hardshell case included
Ibanez RGDIM6FM
Nitro Wizard 3pc Maple/Purpleheart neck
679.6mm/26.7" scale at 6th string,
648mm/25.5" scale at 1st string
Flamed Maple top/Ash middle/Mahogany back layered body
Ebony fretboard w/White split off-set dot inlay
Jumbo frets
Fishman® Fluence Modern Humbucker
Ceramic (H) neck pickup
Fishman® Fluence Modern Humbucker
Ceramic (H) bridge pickup
Fishman® Fluence Voice Changing switch
on volume control (push/pull)
Mono-rail bridge
Black hardware
Luminescent side dot inlay
Recommended case: MR500C
Ibanez S1070PBZ
Wizard 11pc Panga Panga /Maple/Walnut/Purpleheart neck
Poplar Burl (6.5mm)/Walnut/Curly Maple/Panga Panga top/
African Mahogany body
Bound Panga Panga fretboard
w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
DiMarzio® Air Norton™ (H) neck pickup
DiMarzio® True Velvet™ (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® The Tone Zone® (H) bridge pickup
Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe
Cosmo black hardware
Gotoh® MG-T locking machine heads
Luminescent side dot inlay
Soft case included
Ibanez SA560MB
SA Maple neck
Maple Burl top/Mahogany body w/Abalone body binding
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Abalone dot inlay
Medium frets
Graph Tech® nut
DiMarzio® Black Velvet (S) neck pickup
DiMarzio® Black Velvet (S) middle pickup
DiMarzio® Black Velvet (H) bridge pickup
Ibanez T102 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Locking machine heads
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez SA460QM
SA Maple neck
Quilted Maple top/Mahogany body w/Abalone body binding
Bound Jatoba fretboard w/Abalone dot inlay
Medium frets
Resolution Single (S) neck pickup
Resolution Single (S) middle pickup
Quantum (H) bridge pickup
Ibanez T102 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Locking machine heads
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez SA260FM
SA Maple neck
Flamed Maple top/Mahogany body
Jatoba fretboard w/White dot inlay
Medium frets
Resolution Single (S) neck pickup
Resolution Single (S) middle pickup
Quantum (H) bridge pickup
Ibanez T102 tremolo bridge
Chrome hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez TM303M
Talman Classic-Plus Maple neck
Alder body
Maple fretboard w/Black dot inlay
Medium frets
Bone nut
Custom Vintage Single (S) neck pickup
Custom Single (S) middle pickup
Custom Vintage Single (S) bridge pickup
IFX10 bridge
Nickel hardware
Locking machine heads
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez AR720
AR 3pc Maple set-in neck (smooth heel)
Ash body
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
Medium frets w/Custom fret edge treatment
Bone nut
Super 80 "Flying Finger" (H) neck pickup
Super 80 "Flying Finger" (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
Quik Change Classic tailpiece
Gold hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez AX230T
AX Maple neck
Poplar body
Bound Treated New Zealand Pine fretboard
w/White block inlay
Medium frets
Classic Elite (H) neck pickup
Classic Elite (H) middle pickup
Classic Elite (H) bridge pickup
ART-2 Roller bridge
VBX60 Vibrato
Chrome hardware
Recommended case: AR-C
Ibanez AX120
AX Maple neck
Poplar body
Bound Treated New Zealand Pine fretboard
w/White block inlay
Medium frets
Classic Elite (H) neck pickup
Classic Elite (H) bridge pickup
Full Tune III bridge
Full Tune III tailpiece
Chrome hardware
Recommended case: AR-C
Ibanez GRG131DX
GRG Maple neck
Poplar body
Bound Treated New Zealand Pine fretboard
w/Red Sharktooth inlay
Jumbo frets
Infinity R (H) neck pickup
Infinity R (H) bridge pickup
Ibanez F106 bridge
Black hardware
Recommended case: W200C
Ibanez JSM20
JSM 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
22 frets
Maple top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard
w/Aged Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment
Bone nut
Max body thickness: 2 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
Tri-Sound switch for neck pickup
ART-1 bridge
Quik Change III tailpiece
Gold hardware
Hardshell case included
Ibanez AFC95
AFC 3pc Maple/Mahogany set-in neck
20 frets
Spruce top/Flamed Maple back & sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic off-set block inlay
Medium frets
Flatwound strings
Max body thickness: 3 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Magic Touch-Mini (H) neck pickup
Magic Touch-Mini (H) bridge pickup
Ebony bridge
VT14 tailpiece w/AFC wood cover
Gold hardware
Compensated Ebony saddle
Recommended case: AF-C
Ibanez AKJV95
Expressionist AKJV 3pc Mahogany/Maple neck
20 frets
Spruce top/Flamed Maple back & sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Aged Acrylic block inlay
Medium frets
Flatwound strings
Max body thickness: 3 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
VT06 tailpiece
Antique gold hardware
Recommended case: AF-C
Ibanez ASV93
Expressionist ASV 3pc Mahogany/Maple neck
22 frets
Maple top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Aged white block inlay
Medium frets
Max body thickness: 2 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
Quik Change III tailpiece
Antique chrome hardware
Recommended case: AS-C
Ibanez AF95FM
Expressionist AF 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
20 frets
Flamed Maple top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
Medium frets
Max body thickness: 3 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
VT06 tailpiece
Gold hardware
Recommended case: AF-C
Ibanez AG95QA
Expressionist AG 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
22 frets
Quilted Ash top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
Medium frets
Max body thickness: 3 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 14 1/2"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
VT06 tailpiece
Gold hardware
Recommended case: GB-C
Ibanez AS93FM
Expressionist AS 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
22 frets
Flamed Maple top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
Medium frets
Max body thickness: 2 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
Quik Change III tailpiece
Gold hardware
Recommended case: AS-C
Ibanez AS83
Expressionist AS 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
22 frets
Maple top/back/sides
Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
Medium frets
Max body thickness: 2 5/8"/Width at lower bout: 15 3/4"
Super 58 (H) neck pickup
Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
ART-1 bridge
Quik Change III tailpiece
Gold hardware
Recommended case: AS-C