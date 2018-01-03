NAMM 2018: Ibanez unveils Korg Nutube-equipped NTS Tube Screamer overdrive pedal

NAMM 2018: Despite its moniker, the Ibanez Tube Screamer doesn’t traditionally feature an actual valve - until now, that is, as the company bands together with Korg for the Nutube-equipped NTS.

The launch marks the first pedal-based use of Korg’s Nutube tech, as seen in Vox’s impressive MV50 amp range, revealed last NAMM.

Besides the valve-enriched tone, the NTS also adds a mix control to blend clean sound with overdrive, as well as relay true bypass switching.

Thanks to the Nutube’s low current draw, the NTS can be powered by a 9V battery or 9-18V power supply.

Awfully exciting, this. We were wondering when Korg would begin implementing Nutube in Vox pedals, but it seems the company has started to license out the technology instead. Given its appearance in an industry standard like the Tube Screamer, we could see it crop up in other industry-leading stompboxes before long.

Until then, you can satisfy yourself with the news that the NTS Tube Screamer should be available by the end of the month for £239.