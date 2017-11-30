Waldorf’s Quantum hybrid polysynth could be arriving soon, but it’s not going to be cheap

First shown at Musikmesse in April, it looks like Waldorf’s Quantum polysynth might be heading into production.
Retailers are now listing it and taking pre-orders, with a price of £4000 being suggested. It looks like the synth will be available in mid January, which would coincide nicely with the 2018 Winter NAMM Show.
Curiously, there’s still no mention of the Quantum on the Waldorf website, but specs appear to be as follows:
- 8-voice Hybrid Synthesizer
- 61 Fatar FP 8 keys
- 5 master effects with separate sections for each timbral
- Compressor for the main output
- 3 digital oscillators for each voice, selectable from: wavetable, classical Waveforms, Granular sampler, Resonator
- 6 LFOs in polyphonic and global mode
- 2 analogue Lowpass Filters for each voice
- Load and Save presets and samples from USB and SD Card
- 4 GB Internal Flash memory for samples, presets and wavetables
- Import from Nave presets
- Connections: 2x Line-Output ¼" Jack, 2x Line-Input ¼ Jack, Headphone Out 6.3mm ¼" Jack stereo, 1x Sustain/footswitch input, 1x expression pedal input, USB Host Connection, USB (MIDI), MIDI In/Out/Thru, Integrated Power Supply
We’ll bring you further details as they come in.