NAMM 2018 first look video: Korg’s Volca Mix makes it easy to create a multi-mini-synth live performance setup

NAMM 2018: Korg is aiming to simplify the process of creating a live rig out of multiple Volca synths instruments with the release of the Volca Mix, a 4-channel analogue performance mixer.

This features two mono inputs and a stereo input, enabling you to combine up to three Volca units. These are all on mini-jacks, so you can go straight out of your Volcas’ headphones outputs. Each channel features a volume fader, lo/hi-cut filter and mute button, while the DC output connectors enable you to power your Volcas from the mixer as well.

Read more: Korg Volca Mix

RCA stereo line outputs are provided, as is a master volume control with LED VU meter. The headphones output can be used alongside the line outputs for monitoring purposes. If you want a completely self-contained performance setup, you can use the Volca Mix’s built-in stereo speakers.

Analogue master effects are also included - you’ll find an expander, a compressor and a sidechain effect. There are Send out and Aux in ports for connecting an external effect (each channel has its own Send control), and the Aux in also enables you to hook up a fourth Volca or another device. The Sync Out jack, play button and tempo control, meanwhile, enable you to use the Volca Mix to control multiple Korg devices.

The Volca Mix ships with an AC adapter, DC-DC cables and audio cables, giving you everything you need to create your mini live setup (other than the Volcas themselves, obviously). It’s expected to ship in February or March priced at £145.

Get fully up to speed on the Korg website.