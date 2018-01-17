NAMM 2018: Arturia’s RackBrute is a powered Eurorack case that hooks up to your MiniBrute 2

NAMM 2018: Arturia has concluded its 3-day product launch event with the announcement of the RackBrute, a Eurorack modular storage, power and transport system.

Smarter than your average Eurorack case, each unit features a dedicated module that offers +12V/-12V/+5V power, and the built-in handle can double-up as a multi-position stand. You can choose between 3U, 88HP and 6U, 176HP versions depending on how much space you need.

The RackBrute can be attached to the MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2S using the Arturia Link system, putting it in prime position in your setup. It can also be packed down into transport mode - in addition to the carry handle, there’s also a travel bag.

RackBrute will be shipping from March, with prices set at £240 for the 3U version and £330 for the 6U model.

