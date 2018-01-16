NAMM 2018: Arturia’s MiniBrute 2S synth loses the keyboard but gains a more flexible sequencer

NAMM 2018: You wait ages for one new version of Arturia’s MiniBrute analogue synth, and then two come along within a day of each other. Following the launch of the MiniBrute 2 yesterday, we now have the MiniBrute 2S to consider.

This ditches the 25-note keyboard in favour of a set of performance pads, and includes a triple-layer sequencer with space to save up to 64 sequences (the standard MiniBrute 2 has a monophonic sequencer). You can also create additional levels of parameter automation.

As with the MiniBrute 2, the S model has a semi-modular architecture; the CV/Gate patchbay enables you to rework the internal signal routing or integrate the synth into a modular setup. Both synths also inherit the best features from the original MiniBrute and support Arturia Link, details of which will be revealed soon.

The MiniBrute 2S costs £599 - the same as the standard MiniBrute. So, if you like the look of this synth you have a choice to make; the standard model benefits from having a keyboard, but the S version has a more flexible sequencer.

Find out more on the Arturia website.